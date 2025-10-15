Listen Live
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Says She’s Not Releasing the Album Anymore

Nicki Minaj shocks fans after tweeting she’s canceling her upcoming album and calling out Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

TRENDING: SZA Slaps Nicki Minaj With ‘Roman’s Revenge’ Receipts, Claims She ‘Asked For Features Twice’–‘You Absolutely Know My Music’

Nicki Minaj has once again taken social media by storm—this time with a declaration that left her fans both puzzled and entertained. On Wednesday, October 15, the rapper tweeted, “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [Jay-Z].” The announcement quickly went viral, with fans debating whether she was joking or making a serious statement about shelving her next album.

The comment is the latest in a long-running series of jabs Nicki has taken at Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Over the past few years, she’s made no secret of her frustration with the entertainment giant, even questioning some of its decisions regarding major events. Back in September 2024, Nicki publicly criticized Roc Nation’s involvement in producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, suggesting that the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne instead of Kendrick Lamar. The show was held in New Orleans—Wayne’s hometown—so many of Nicki’s fans agreed with her sentiment.

This week, however, the tension appeared to escalate. Before announcing her album’s supposed cancellation, Nicki posted several messages referencing Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Jay-Z himself. In one post, she accused them of reaching out to her about a potential tour and album collaboration—offers she says she turned down. “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO,” Nicki wrote. “Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ.”

Her posts also appeared to mock Jay-Z over his unsuccessful casino bid, fueling further speculation that her words were more pointed than playful. While it’s unclear if the “Hope you’re happy” remark was serious, it added another layer to what has become one of hip-hop’s most talked-about industry rivalries.

Just hours before her now-viral message, Nicki had teased her upcoming album—reportedly set for release in March 2026 as the follow-up to Pink Friday 2. But in typical Nicki fashion, she later flipped the narrative, suggesting she wouldn’t release it at all. Fans have learned to take her social media declarations with a grain of salt, as she’s known for using humor and sarcasm to make statements that keep everyone guessing.


The rapper’s name has also been trending recently due to her ongoing feud with Cardi B, which reignited in dramatic fashion earlier this month. Both artists have been trading sharp lyrics, posts, and jabs online, drawing massive attention from fans and media alike.

Whether or not Nicki Minaj actually cancels her 2026 album remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—she knows how to keep her audience talking. And as always, when it comes to Nicki, every tweet, tease, and declaration feels like part of a larger performance that blurs the line between music, media, and masterful showmanship.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close