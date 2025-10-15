Listen Live
News

Dame Dash Explains Cam'ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

The Cake-A-Holic uses street logic to justify suing rappers.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Dame Dash crash out tour continues. He recently tried to explain why he sued Cam’ron, but he can’t make it make sense.

Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Last week, Dame Dash sat down with Cam Capone News for an in-depth interview regarding his life as of late. When asked about his recent disagreements with 50 Cent and Cam’ron, the former Cake-A-Holic faults them for making the culture look bad. “We got to start moving as a unit, man. This sh*t is embarrassing,” he said. Dame went on to speak specifically to the lawsuit he filed against Cam’ron. “I got to stop B, I’m not doing all this corny sh*t no more. I’m done with it. I’m just going to sue you. I’m not going to look like a clown no more.” To hear him tell it, Dame has just been defending his name this entire time, but now if you get at him, he will be replying legally. “If you say something about me that’s not right, I’m putting a hit on you. And when I saw that, my hit is a lawsuit. I’ve been doing bubblegum sh*t and I’m ashamed of it.”

As expected, Dame Dash used street logic to rationalize taking people to court. “If I can’t sue him, you want me to shoot him? No, I’m not going to trick myself out of my position or any of my family and friends. I’m just suing you – I’m not doing anymore bubblegum sh*t,” he explained. Soon after, he pointed his sights back on 50 Cent. “It should be illegal for Black people to be beefing with Black people, especially brothers. It’s a violation; so 50 you want to keep tearing Black people down? Let’s talk. I need you to stop doing that, man.”

Funny enough, he then blamed 50 Cent and Cam’ron for some of his recent behavior and said, “Stop making me get myself out of pocket man, I hate it.” Dame Dash did make it clear he was a fault as well and said he was triggered. Nevertheless, he will just respond legally to any online beef. “I’m sick of this sh*t, sh*t is corny. So I’ll admit it. Yeah, I was corny. I don’t know how to deal with these things because I’m used to violence. I’m not used to going to court, but now I am.”

You can see Dame Dash talk Cam’ron, 50 Cent and lawsuits below.

Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Sports

Former WNBA Player Turned OnlyFans Model Liz Cambage Has Financial Advice For Fellow Hoopers

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Says She’s Not Releasing the Album Anymore

Contests

Register to Win Tickets to See Pluto!

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Local

Tony Evans Officially Restored To Ministry

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close