Trevon Diggs Out After Wild Home Accident – Enters Concussion Protocol

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs misses Sunday after a weird home accident led to a concussion. Dallas defense takes another hit as questions swirl.

Published on October 17, 2025

Dallas Cowboys
FRISCO, TX — In true “only in Dallas” fashion, Trevon Diggs is out for Sunday’s game after what team officials are calling a “home accident.” Yeah, you heard that right — not practice, not a workout, not a bar fight — a home accident.

According to Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Diggs showed up to the facility Thursday night reporting concussion symptoms. After getting checked out, the team placed him straight into concussion protocol — and just like that, the star corner is sidelined.

No one’s saying exactly what happened at home — and the team’s keeping it tighter than Jerry’s wallet on bonus day — but we do know this: Diggs won’t be suiting up when the Cowboys face Washington on Sunday.

The Hit That Didn’t Happen on the Field

This one stings. Diggs is a cornerstone of that Cowboys secondary — a true playmaker who flips momentum in one snap. The defense was already shaky, and now it’s got a major hole to fill.

DaRon Bland will shoulder more coverage duties, with Kaiir Elam and possibly Caelen Carson stepping up to hold the line. Expect Dallas to mix coverages and blitz more often just to keep pressure off the back end.

Mystery and Momentum

Nobody knows how this “accident” really went down — but whatever happened, it’s got the locker room buzzing. This team can’t afford distractions right now, especially with the defense already catching heat for giving up chunk plays all season.

Diggs’ absence could mean more big plays allowed — or a chance for somebody hungry to make their name. Either way, it’s next man up.

Bottom Line

It’s wild how one random moment at home can change everything on Sunday. For now, Diggs is resting, the Cowboys are adjusting, and fans are holding their breath.

Because if this defense struggles again, it’s gonna get real loud in Big D.

Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay

