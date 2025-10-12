MAGA Meaty Mystery: Houston Restaurant Trump Burger Closes after Boss Deported

Texas-based fast-food chain Trump Burger, known for serving up MAGA politics with its supersized patties, has quietly closed its doors amid ongoing immigration troubles facing its Lebanese-born owner, Roland Mehrez Beainy.

When the restaurant first rose to viral fame, it positioned itself as “a patriotic haven for burger lovers” across the Lone Star State, plastered with red, white, and blue décor and dedicated to the 45th president. Now, those same storefronts stand empty, dark, and locked, a dramatic fall from the brand’s once-viral status as the self-proclaimed “home of the Trump Burger.”

The Independent reports that Beainy was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this year for overstaying his visa, which was originally issued in 2019 and set to expire in February 2024. Previously reported by BOSSIP, the arrest sent shockwaves across conservative social media, as the restaurant’s owner had publicly aligned his brand with Trump’s “America First” rhetoric, only to now find himself on the receiving end of the same immigration system that the former president once promised to tighten.

From Red Hats To Red Tape: Legal Troubles Mount

In the Independent, local outlet KHOU confirmed through an ICE spokesperson that Beainy “does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States.” The agency identified him as a “28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon” who entered the U.S. as a non-immigrant visitor in 2019 and “failed to depart by 12 February 2024, as required under the terms of his admission.”

Beainy was taken into custody on May 16, 2025, and later granted bond by an immigration judge on June 13 while awaiting further proceedings. But even with his release, the restaurants appear to be stalled — and possibly shuttered for good.

The Independent states that Houston Business Journal reportedly visited Trump Burger’s Chimney Rock Road location twice during peak hours this week and found the neon sign switched off, a “closed” notice taped to the door, and a deserted parking lot. On Google, the listing now reads “temporarily closed.”

The Journal described the franchise’s current state as one “hanging in the balance,” citing the legal web surrounding Beainy’s ongoing case as a major factor in the shutdown.

ICE’s Message: No Exceptions, No Matter Your Politics

While Beainy’s supporters online have tried to frame the arrest as politically motivated, ICE officials have made it clear that his political leanings played no part in their decision. In a statement shared with KHOU and cited by The Independent, the agency said:

“Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restoring integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

That last line cuts sharply, especially for a restaurant that wore its loyalty to Trump like a brand badge.

At its height, Beainy’s bold branding drew both crowds and controversy, with lines of supporters taking selfies beside murals of Trump and slogans like “Make America Grill Again.” But that marketing magic has since faded into irony.

Now, the very business that prided itself on American pride finds itself facing an identity crisis, and a possible permanent closure, as its owner fights deportation from the country he once marketed as “great again.”

What’s Next For Trump Burger?

At press time, the Independent reports that emails to the restaurant bounced back undelivered, and no formal statement has been released by the Trump Burger team. ICE confirmed Beainy remains in immigration proceedings, with his future and the future of his MAGA-branded empire uncertain.

For now, the patriotic promise of Trump Burger has cooled off faster than a cold fry left under a heat lamp.

