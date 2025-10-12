Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured

MS Mass Shootings At 5 Homecomings Leave 7 Dead & 21 Injured
A weekend of fun and festivities turned into terror and tragedy in Mississippi after multiple homecoming shootings at Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and three high schools. The gun violence left 7 dead and 21 injured, including an expectant mother and a child.
Alcorn State University – 2 Wounded, 1 Dead
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Alcorn State University issued an active shooter alert as students, staff, alumni, and the community gathered for the annual festivities. “A shooting has been reported on campus. If you are on campus, seek shelter immediately. Do not leave your secure location until given an all clear by Campus Police,” the warning stated.
WBLT reports gunshots began around 6:30 p.m. near the Industrial Technology Building on campus. Two victims at the scene sustained injuries. A woman identified as 29-year-old Brekyra Fisher was fatally shot.
Police have not yet arrested any suspects. Alcorn State University Police Chief Doug Stewart turned over the case to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Jackson State University – 1 Child Wounded
During Jackson State University’s homecoming Saturday night, gunshots rang out near a tailgate section at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. WJTV reports a child sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Jackson police officers rushed the young victim to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
Interim Jackson Police Chief and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed that Capitol police and Jackson police are investigating the shooting, which has no suspects at this time.
Chaos at the stadium continued in the parking lot, where a fire broke out the same night. At least four cars sustained damage from the blaze. Division Fire Chief Charles Felton told WJTV that witnesses said the fire began with one car and spread to multiple others.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries.
Read about the even deadlier attacks on MS high school football celebrations after the jump.
Leland High School – 4 Dead, 16 Wounded
The deadliest Mississippi shooting this weekend took place in the small town of Leland, located in the western part of the state. Following the Leland High School homecoming football game against Charleston High School on Friday, celebrations continued into the night. According to The Guardian, four people died, and at least 16 others were shot when bullets rained down on the crowd.
Four victims in critical condition required an emergency airlift to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, while 12 others received medical treatment at local hospitals. Mayor John Lee confirmed crowds gathered on a main street for an after-party when the attack happened around midnight.
There are no arrests yet or suspects named in the ongoing investigation, led by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Heidelberg High School – 2 Dead, Including An Expectant Mother, 1 Injured
In another small MS town about 200 miles southwest, a fourth homecoming shooting happened at Heidelberg on Friday. The town celebrated a football victory over Mize when gunshots erupted.
Two victims died, and another was injured. WDAM reports the coroner’s office has not yet publicly identified them, but noted one of the fatalities was a pregnant woman. Authorities have not yet revealed any details about how the incident started, but they did take a person of interest into custody on Saturday morning.
Heidelberg Police Department leads the ongoing investigation with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
South Delta High School In Rolling Fork – 1 Injured
Gunshots rang out at the South Delta High School football game in Rolling Fork, MS. According to WLBT, Sheriff Herbert Ceaser identified the sole victim as Quindale Wise. He was shot twice outside the football stadium. Wise is in stable condition after he was transported to a local hospital.
Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Justin Pam and Michael Miles Jr. The motive remains unknown as this investigation also continues.
Prayers up for the people of Mississippi after a heartbreaking homecoming weekend.
