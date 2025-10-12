Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured

A weekend of fun and festivities turned into terror and tragedy in Mississippi after multiple homecoming shootings at Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and three high schools. The gun violence left 7 dead and 21 injured, including an expectant mother and a child.

Alcorn State University – 2 Wounded, 1 Dead

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Alcorn State University issued an active shooter alert as students, staff, alumni, and the community gathered for the annual festivities. “A shooting has been reported on campus. If you are on campus, seek shelter immediately. Do not leave your secure location until given an all clear by Campus Police,” the warning stated.

WBLT reports gunshots began around 6:30 p.m. near the Industrial Technology Building on campus. Two victims at the scene sustained injuries. A woman identified as 29-year-old Brekyra Fisher was fatally shot.

Police have not yet arrested any suspects. Alcorn State University Police Chief Doug Stewart turned over the case to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Jackson State University – 1 Child Wounded

During Jackson State University’s homecoming Saturday night, gunshots rang out near a tailgate section at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. WJTV reports a child sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Jackson police officers rushed the young victim to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Interim Jackson Police Chief and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed that Capitol police and Jackson police are investigating the shooting, which has no suspects at this time.

Chaos at the stadium continued in the parking lot, where a fire broke out the same night. At least four cars sustained damage from the blaze. Division Fire Chief Charles Felton told WJTV that witnesses said the fire began with one car and spread to multiple others.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries.

