Listen Live
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

The Kendrick Lamar unreleased tracks appear to have been recorded years ago. The leaks also featured some Baby Keem reference tracks.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is the latest top musical act to witness their vaulted music get leaked online and dissected in a fashion they didn’t intend. Several Kendrick Lamar tracks were leaked online and discussed at length, along with reference tracks for K-Dot’s cousin, Baby Keem.

While we couldn’t exactly determine the root location of the leaked tracks, the Reddit page r/hiphopheads gathered all of the tracks and shared the snippets. Among the leaks, two 2019 tracks, “Trouble Me” and “OD.”

YouTube user Infisrael shared the “Trouble Me” clip and wrote the following description:

Snippet leaked on Feb 2, 2024, leaked fully on Oct 8, 2025. Completed song that Kendrick made for himself and later sent as a reference to Rihanna for her next album since he wasn’t going to use it, made in 2018. Reuses lyrics from “Not For Sale”. Unknown if Rihanna ever actually used these references so it’s classified as Kendrick’s song. Could also be meant for Look Woman.

Infisrael also shared a description for “OD (F*ck It Up)”:

Snippet leaked on Dec 25, 2023, forceleaked on Oct 8, 2025. Completed song that Kendrick made for himself and later sent as a reference to Rihanna for her next album since he wasn’t going to use it, made in 2018. It was initially known as “OD” before leaking with the real name. Unknown if Rihanna ever actually used these references so it’s classified as Kendrick’s song. Could also be meant for Look Woman. Instrumental later reused for Dry Cry (Island File) by Amanda Reifer.

Another of the leaked tracks, “Pray [V3]” which features Bēkon, looks to be a songs meant for Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, according to the Reddit group. Another track, “Public Enemy” features Bakar, and Infisrael writes in the description on YouTube, “Shares the same instrumental as N.W.A. – Express Yourself.”

The leaks also include several demo versions of songs, including a version of the controversial “Auntie Diaries” that ended up on Lamar’s MMTBS. There are also reference tracks for Baby Keem featuring Lamar, delivering the bones of the verse for “SO WHAT” among others.

Check out the aforementioned r/hiphopheads page here.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

Hip-Hop Wired

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment

Off The Yard: HBCU Homecoming Brawl Leads To Massive Suspensions Of Players And Coaches

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

iOne Local | Doja Cat | 2025-10-02
Contests

Register To Win Tickets To Doja Cat Ma Vie Tour

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

2025 Ohana Music Festival
Entertainment

Ft. Worth’s Leon Bridges Gets His Flowers — and a Street Sign to Match

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close