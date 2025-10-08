Listen Live
BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Published on October 8, 2025

Police Tape
Houston authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday morning in White Oak Bayou, marking the latest in a series of grim recoveries across the city’s waterways. The Houston Fire Department said crews responded to calls around 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of White Oak Drive, where a body was seen floating in the water. Firefighters launched a water rescue operation, and the Houston Police Department’s Dive Team was called in to assist.

The discovery adds to growing concerns after a string of similar incidents throughout the Houston area. According to officials, at least 16 bodies have been found in local bayous this year, with several discovered just weeks apart.

The frequency of these cases has sparked questions among residents and prompted increased attention from local law enforcement.

In mid-September, five bodies were recovered within the same week from various Houston-area bayous. The following week, another body was located on September 26. Authorities have not said whether any of the cases are connected, but investigations remain ongoing as officials work to identify the individuals and determine the causes of death.

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

