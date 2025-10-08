Listen Live
Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

The actress and entrepreneur ran 26.2 miles—and shared the experience with fans on Instagram.

Published on October 8, 2025

"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Issa Rae is always leveling up—on screen, in business, and now, on the pavement. On October 6, the Insecure creator and Hollywood multihyphenate hit the streets of Portland for the 2025 Portland Marathon, joining more than 12,000 runners to complete an 26.2 miles.

Issa Rae Shares Marathon Moment On Instagram

Issa shared her marathon experience on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her world beyond scripts, studios and boardrooms. We live for a celebrity photo dump.

There’s Issa smiling in a bold red workout set before the race. Issa flashing her marathon medal and bib post-run. And, Issa celebrating the win the only way you should after 26.2 miles—with a box of Portland’s iconic Voodoo Doughnuts.

And she had no problem sharing how tough the race was. “I’m very in pain,” she admitted in a post-race video, before hilariously questioning the decision like every runner ever: “I can’t believe I did that. I don’t know why I did that. Why did I do that? I didn’t have to do that.”

Celebs flooded her comments with love. Keke Palmer jumped in to say how cool she is. Tasha Smith chimed in that she wants to do a marathon herself. Tracee Ellis Ross dropped a simple “Bravo.” And even Olympic track legend Allyson Felix had to pause and hit the clap emojis.

The Sienna Naturals co-founder also shouted out her husband, Louis Diame, in her caption for holding her down through every step of the journey.

Comments from celebs only amplify why this moment stands out. Issa is showing up as the multifaceted woman we know her to be—a creator, a CEO, and, now, a runner, committed to her mental health, physical well-being, and joy. Watching her push herself in a whole new way proves how we can build empires, nurture our well-being, and prioritize self-care all at once.

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

