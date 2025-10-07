Listen Live
Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Release

Published on October 7, 2025

Source:

Pooh Shiesty wasted no time making headlines after his early release from prison.

Within 24 hours of gaining his freedom, the Memphis rapper surprised fans by jumping into Cardi B’s Instagram comments with a bold message: “I love you.”

Cardi had just posted a clip of herself rapping along to her track “Check Please” from her new album Am I The Drama? when Shiesty dropped the unexpected comment.

The move immediately had social media buzzing, with blogs reposting the moment and fans debating if the rapper was serious or simply stirring up attention.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPfb2GnjObT/

While the comment might have been playful, Cardi B is far from single.

She’s currently in a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, and just last month confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

During a recent interview, Cardi said she and Diggs have been “very supportive of each other” throughout her pregnancy.

Reactions online were mixed. Some fans thought Shiesty had a real shot if Cardi wasn’t already taken.

Others felt the rapper was reaching too far, with one commenter writing: “Cardi don’t want no more rappers to break her heart, and right now there ain’t no richer version of Stefon out.”

Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Release  was originally published on hot1009.com

