d4vd's Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

The mystery surrounding the "Romantic Homicide" artist and the body found in his car deepens.

Published on October 7, 2025

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

The mystery continues in the ongoing investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The remains of the 15-year-old were found in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles, registered to singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd. He was signed to Interscope Records in the midst of promoting a new album and heading out on a major tour, all of which have been put on hold.

Despite friends who say that Burke, 20, and Rivas Hernandez were in a romantic relationship, Los Angeles police have been tight-lipped about any suspects or persons of interest in the case. Rivas Hernandez had been reported as a runaway in August 2024. She has been seen on livestreams with Burke in the past year, and there are other signs that the two were dating. But he has yet to be named a suspect or even a person of interest.

The Tesla was parked near a home Burke was renting and was ultimately reported by neighbors when it was parked on the street for months. After the car was impounded, workers at the lot reported it due to an odor coming from the vehicle. That’s when police found Rivas Hernandez’ decomposing remains. She was discovered Sept. 8, a day after her 15th birthday, but police say she may have been dead for several weeks before her body was found.

Neither Burke nor his label has made any public comment since. Burke has reportedly left the home he was renting and his current whereabouts are unknown. But his manager, Josh Marshall, founder of Mogul Vision, has spoken via comments on social media. In a widely viewed TikTok video, Marshall responded to a comment from a user that he “did it” or was “involved” in any alleged crime that took place.

“I had zero knowledge of anything, and I don’t live in California,” Marshall said, commenting as @JMogul. He continued, “Also, I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day-to-day capacity, not me.”

Marshall, who confirmed he made the comments to Los Angeles magazine, added, “This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon. Let me remind people a lot of this is speculation and alleged. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy. Please report on factual information.”

While Burke has seemingly gone underground since the remains were discovered and his career remains in limbo, he has hired a high-powered attorney. Criminal defense attorney Blair Berk has been retained for what is assumed to be any legal ramifications from the investigation once it concludes. Berk has represented celebrities including Harvey Weinstein, Bruno Mars, Christina Aguilera, Kanye West and Mel Gibson.

See social media’s reaction to the case’s latest developments below.

