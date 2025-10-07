Listen Live
News

Shiesty SZN: Pooh Shiesty Has Been Released From Prison

Bring your ski mask back out, Pooh Shiesty is home.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Bring your ski mask back out, Pooh Shiesty is home.

After sitting in prison for over three years, doing federal time for firearm conspiracy. Just two years after catching his big break with the success of “Back In Blood” featuring Lil Durk, everything turned. Putting a huge speed bump in the road to his success. Things seemed to have gotten quiet with no real updates on when the Memphis rapper was expected to be home.

His friends and family celebrated him heavily when he was released. In one video, they had a huge “Welcome Home” sign out back by the pool. Shiesty also linked up with K Carbon & Big 30 once he got home. Flexing a bankroll to show the Instagram he still got it even when he sat down for three years.

On the music side, Pooh Shiesty hasn’t dropped any music since 2023 with “Federal Contraband 2”. His last project was “Shiesty Season” in 2021. Filled with some heavy hitters like Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, & more. The standout track was “50 Shots” where there was a time you couldn’t escape hearing that song any time you went on TikTok.

The Back In Blood rapper has archived everything from his Instagram. Which could mean a fresh new start, new music, or all the above.

SEE ALSO

Shiesty SZN: Pooh Shiesty Has Been Released From Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Damon Dash

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Doesn't Look Out For Nobody"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

13 Items
Food & Drink

Celebrate National Taco Day With The Best Deals In Dallas

Night Police Sirens
News

Triple Homicide In West Dallas

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close