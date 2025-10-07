Listen Live
DFW

Reunion Radio – New Foods To Try At The State Fair

Some insite on foods everyone is trying at the State Fasir Of Texas

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reunion Radio
Source: Big Bink / Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

When you come to South Dallas be ready to try some NEW FOODS!!!!! The lines might be long at the State Fair but they are worth it because some of these new dishes have been voted best ever to try! Reunion Radio’s Big Bink / Slick Nick and Shani Scott talks about some of the new Treats at the fair that you NEED to try and gives you some information on the people who are responsible for making them! Make sure you Tap into Reunion Radio every Sunday at 5pm on 979 The Beat!

TRENDING State Fair Classic 2025 Things You Need To Know

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Damon Dash

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Doesn't Look Out For Nobody"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

13 Items
Food & Drink

Celebrate National Taco Day With The Best Deals In Dallas

Night Police Sirens
News

Triple Homicide In West Dallas

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close