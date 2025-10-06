Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Rocky is going viral after her guest appearance on a podcast where she revealed a shocking discovery.

Also known as Rasheeda Johnson, the Philadelphia born rapper disclosed that she aborted a child five months into her pregnancy after finding out the man who impregnated her was a snitch.

When the host asked what does the fathers actions have to do with the child, Rocky replied was simple, she did not want to be found guilty by association.

“I ain’t want nobody thinking my baby was a mouse, his dad a rat, I just wasn’t doing that” Rocky replied. “We listen and we don’t judge..”

Well, it appears the internet was full of judgement, as many commenters feel like not only did she not have to disclose this information, but she overall did not make a good decision based on the public’s opinion, and was shocked that she waited that long to make the terminal decision.

“5 months…. You can feel the baby kick,hiccups,jumps, and amongst other things…. She wild” 1onlybrittanyleshae_ commented

“5 months is a lot of months according to my very basic understanding of arithmetic !” msfunkydineva echoed.

“Mind you , you never had to tell anyone that…ever.” __mirajaneee said.

On the other hand, other members of the community understood the decision that Rocky made and alluded to her environment being the reason she was put into such a tough predicament

“Depending on her environment, she and the kid could of been targeted bc of his actions” blve_bvtterfly said

What do you think? Is five months too late to get an abrortion? Let us know in the comments below!

Rocky admits to aborting 5mo after finding out her baby father snitched was originally published on rnbphilly.com