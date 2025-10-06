Listen Live
Local

Rocky aborts baby 5 mo. after finding out her baby father snitched

Rocky admits to aborting 5mo after finding out her baby father snitched

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rocky
Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Rocky is going viral after her guest appearance on a podcast where she revealed a shocking discovery.

Also known as Rasheeda Johnson, the Philadelphia born rapper disclosed that she aborted a child five months into her pregnancy after finding out the man who impregnated her was a snitch.

When the host asked what does the fathers actions have to do with the child, Rocky replied was simple, she did not want to be found guilty by association.

“I ain’t want nobody thinking my baby was a mouse, his dad a rat, I just wasn’t doing that” Rocky replied. “We listen and we don’t judge..”

Well, it appears the internet was full of judgement, as many commenters feel like not only did she not have to disclose this information, but she overall did not make a good decision based on the public’s opinion, and was shocked that she waited that long to make the terminal decision.

“5 months…. You can feel the baby kick,hiccups,jumps, and amongst other things…. She wild” 1onlybrittanyleshae_ commented

“5 months is a lot of months according to my very basic understanding of arithmetic !” msfunkydineva echoed.

“Mind you , you never had to tell anyone that…ever.” __mirajaneee said.

On the other hand, other members of the community understood the decision that Rocky made and alluded to her environment being the reason she was put into such a tough predicament

“Depending on her environment, she and the kid could of been targeted bc of his actions” blve_bvtterfly said

What do you think? Is five months too late to get an abrortion? Let us know in the comments below!

SEE ALSO

Rocky admits to aborting 5mo after finding out her baby father snitched  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With 'Goosebumps' As The Highest Certified Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Present Donald Trump Demands FCC Of Al Sharpton & MSNBC

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

13 Items
Food & Drink

Celebrate National Taco Day With The Best Deals In Dallas

Night Police Sirens
News

Triple Homicide In West Dallas

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close