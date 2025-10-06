Listen Live
LeBron James Teases ‘The Second Decision’, Here’s What We Know

LeBron James dropped “The Second Decision” on X, teasing a major career move.

Published on October 6, 2025

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

LeBron James just shocked the sports world. Again.

Today, James announced “The Second Decision” on X. The title references his infamous 2010 special, but this time the stakes feel slightly different.

Fans have already exploded with theories about retirement, team changes, or even a new media venture.

King James says that the second decision will be live on Tuesday, October 7th at 12 pm EST. We presume that it’ll be live on his social media accounts, but we don’t have an official word just yet.

Some believe it signals an official goodbye from the court. Others suspect LeBron may be setting up a full-blown entertainment or ownership pivot. Either way, this feels bigger than just basketball.

His post comes amid speculation about his next steps after declining to rule out retirement in recent months. Instead of waiting for rumors to swirl, he’s taking control of the narrative. The entire basketball world now watches him, waiting for context.

LeBron James Teases 'The Second Decision', Here's What We Know  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

The James Family Stepped Out In Style To Watch LeBron And Bronny’s Iconic Father-Son NBA Debut

LeBron James &amp; Chris Paul Make History As First Active Players To Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks

