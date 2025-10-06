Listen Live
Entertainment

Gunna Announces Wun World Tour

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rolling Loud Thailand 2024
Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

Gunna Announces Wun World Tour

Atlanta superstar Gunna is officially hitting the road with his Wun World Tour!

Fans have been waiting, and now the drip season continues with a global trek that’s set to light up stages across the country and beyond.

Presale registration is live now at wunworldtour.com, giving fans first access to tickets before the rush.

General on-sale begins next Monday at 10 AM local time, so make sure you set those alarms—tickets are guaranteed to move fast.

The Wun World Tour follows the success of Gunna’s recent releases, further cementing him as one of rap’s most influential voices today.

Expect a setlist full of fan favorites, viral hits, and new energy that only Gunna can bring.

Don’t miss your chance to see Gunna live this year.

SEE ALSO

Gunna Announces Wun World Tour  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With 'Goosebumps' As The Highest Certified Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Present Donald Trump Demands FCC Of Al Sharpton & MSNBC

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

13 Items
Food & Drink

Celebrate National Taco Day With The Best Deals In Dallas

Night Police Sirens
News

Triple Homicide In West Dallas

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close