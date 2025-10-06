Listen Live
Entertainment

Lionel Richie Confirms Michael Jackson Was Not "Smelly"

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor

The current American Idol judge further explained that Jackson's nickname was a product of the ridiculousness he experienced as a direct result of his fame. 

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lionel Richie Confirms Michael Jackson Was Not "Smelly"
Lester Cohen / Michael Jackson / Lionel Richie

Living legend Lionel Richie stopped by the Joe Rogan podcast and used his time to debunk long-standing rumors about his relationship with the late Michael Jackson.

The Grammy Award-winning artist explained why Michael Jackson was given the nickname of “smelly,” while speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Richie decided to debunk a theory that outlets like People ran with after reading his memoir, Truly, that the “All Night Long” singer was clowing the King of Pop’s body odor. 

Speaking to Rogan, Richie said that was not the case. 

“Everybody thought I was saying Michael smelled,” Richie explained. “No—that was Quincy [Jones] ‘s nickname for him. ‘Here comes Smelly.'”

The current American Idol judge further explained that Jackson’s nickname was a product of the ridiculousness he experienced as a direct result of his fame. 

According to Richie, Jackson’s clothes kept disappearing, with people treating them like they were collectibles. 

“Imagine sending your clothes out and only getting half of them back—the other half are souvenirs,” Richie told Rogan. “So he’d wear a pair of jeans until they tried to run away from him.”

He also shared a story about how Jackson would often show up wearing shoes two sizes too big, simply because he didn’t want to be rude to the person who had given them to him by turning them down.

“Michael, you could’ve gotten them in the right size,” Richie recalled telling Jackson. The Thriller crafter’s response: “I didn’t want to embarrass the guy.”

“Every time he put on underwear, it was new—because the old ones never came back,” Richie said, laughing while sharing the story.

Well, it’s good to know that Michael Jackson doesn’t stink. Richie’s memoir, Truly, is now available.

SEE ALSO

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With 'Goosebumps' As The Highest Certified Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Present Donald Trump Demands FCC Of Al Sharpton & MSNBC

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

13 Items
Food & Drink

Celebrate National Taco Day With The Best Deals In Dallas

Night Police Sirens
News

Triple Homicide In West Dallas

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close