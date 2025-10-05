Listen Live
Entertainment

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Published on October 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winner Ike Turner at Grammy Awards
Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Ike Turner Jr., the son of soul/rock duo Ike & Tina Turner and a Grammy-winning producer in his own right, has died at the age of 67 – one day after his birthday.

Tina Turner’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed the news to TMZ that Ike Jr. passed away from kidney failure on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital. Bullock says that his health has been declining for some time, including severe heart issues and a stroke in early September.

In a statement to the New York Post, Bullock said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. ‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

Ike Turner Jr. was born in 1958 to Ike Sr and Lorraine Taylor. Tina Turner (who married Ike in 1962) would later adopt him and his brother, Michael. Junior quickly followed his parents into music.

“As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play,” Bullock told the Post. “While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner.”

Ike Jr. became a sought-after sound engineer. In 2007, he won a Grammy for his work on his father’s “Risin’ With The Blues” album.

SEE ALSO

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Putting 'Call of Duty' On Game Pass Reportedly Resulted In $300 Million Loss For Microsoft

Hip-Hop Wired

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 23, 2024

Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

TEXAS STATE FAIR
Local Love

✨ Thrifty Ways To Enjoy The 2025 State Fair Of Texas ✨

Finesse2Tymes XXL 2023 Freshman Cover Stars
Pop Culture

Finesse2Tymes Goes Off In Dallas Over ‘Checking In’

From 9–5 to Side Hustle
Money

💸 Side Hustles & Passive Income Ideas That Work in DFW (2025 Edition)

Style & Fashion

‘It Will Be Here By Next Summer’: Porsha Williams Teases A New Fashion Project During An Exclusive Interview With HB

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close