Listen Live
Obituaries

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Divisional Playoffs - Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39

Arthur Jones, a former NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed away at the age of 39.

The Baltimore Ravens, where Jones began his career, confirmed the news in a statement on Friday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Jones was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Syracuse.

He became a key contributor to the Ravens’ defense, playing a pivotal role in their Super Bowl XLVII victory.

In the championship game, Jones recorded a sack and a fumble recovery, helping the Ravens secure a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

After his time with the Ravens, Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, where he played for three seasons.

He concluded his NFL career with Washington in 2017, amassing 173 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles over his career.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta paid tribute to Jones, describing him as a positive and uplifting presence.

“Arthur’s big, bright smile and infectious energy created a presence that continuously uplifted others,” DeCosta said.

Jones was also the older brother of UFC champion Jon Jones and former NFL player Chandler Jones.

His legacy extends beyond the field, remembered for his contributions to the game and his impact on those around him.

SEE ALSO

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
News

Former Cowboys Quarterback Facing Felony Charges

Night Police Sirens
News

Triple Homicide In West Dallas

TEXAS STATE FAIR
Local Love

✨ Thrifty Ways To Enjoy The 2025 State Fair Of Texas ✨

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close