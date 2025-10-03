Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When it comes to health, Dr. Jackie Walters believes Black women should be in the driver’s seat, and her work as a medical doctor proves that she’s not letting anyone snatch the keys from us anytime soon. With the government making laws that strip women’s body autonomy, coupled with Black maternal health issues, and distrust in the medical system, women must be fully informed and aware of our options when it comes to our health, and Dr. Jackie (as her fans respectfully and affectionately call her) is doing her part to make sure of this.

The board-certified OB-GYN and star of Bravo’s Married to Medicine is not only out here looking like she is overdosing on the fountain of youth, but she’s also doing great things in these streets in the name of health and advocacy. With over two decades of experience in women’s health, Dr. Jackie has been a trusted voice on issues ranging from fertility and family planning to breast cancer awareness. Now, the Mississippi native is expanding her mission to empower women by partnering with the makers of Nexplanon, the contraceptive, prescription arm implant that is used for the prevention of pregnancy in women.

This initiative aims to help women make informed decisions about their reproductive health while promoting greater equity in care. At the heart of her message is a commitment to addressing the disparities that disproportionately affect Black maternal health, and reminding women that self-care is not a luxury, but a necessity. “Self-care is the best healthcare. It starts with asking questions and being proactive about your options. Your healthcare is vitally important,” the reality television star proclaimed.

A Message for Women of Color

As an OB-GYN and women’s health advocate, Dr. Jackie has spent her career guiding women through some of life’s most intimate and vital health decisions. “Birth control is a very personal choice, and I spend a good portion of my day talking with women about it,” Dr. Jackie says. She notes that many Black women are hesitant to use long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs), often due to misinformation. “I want women to know they have options. Whether that’s short-term methods or LARCs like NEXPLANON, which can provide up to three years of pregnancy prevention without daily or weekly dosing,” she continued.

Breaking Down Barriers

For Dr. Jackie, the partnership is about more than contraception; it’s about equity in healthcare, a critical component that is often missing in today’s world. “Access involves getting to the doctor, finding a provider you can connect with, affordability, and the ability to attend follow-up appointments. LARCs can play an important role because they don’t require constant maintenance.” She’s also candid about the unique barriers Black women face. “Representation and trust are critical. Finding a doctor who makes you feel seen and heard is essential, but mistrust in the healthcare system can make that difficult. Overcoming those barriers starts with building relationships and having access to credible information.”

In a world of confusion and doubt surrounding the healthcare industry, Dr. Jackie’s ultimate message is clear for women: take charge of your health, ask questions, and find a provider you can trust, because your well-being depends on it.

To learn more about Nexplanon, click here.

