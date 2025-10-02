Listen Live
Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival

Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere

WNBA superstar extends winning streak at 'A House Of Dynamite' premiere

Published on October 2, 2025

House Of Dynamite asset

Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

All eyes were on WNBA star Angel Reese who stunned in a classic black Diotīma SS26 dress alongside Idris Elba at the New York Film Festival’s star-studded A House Of Dynamite premiere in NYC.

House Of Dynamite asset

Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

The Mebound maven (who makes a cameo in the upcoming Netflix thriller) extended her winning streak at the glitzy event just weeks after trending during the Canelo vs. Crawford fight in Vegas.

At this point, it’s clear she’s the WNBA’s premier IT-Girlie who ascended to another level with her signature Reebok shoe, McDonald’s meal, Reese’s Pieces collab, and cameo in a streaming blockbuster starring Idris Elba (who’s the President!) and Rebecca Ferguson.

While stunning on the carpet, she had this to say about her first film role.

It was amazing… being able to work with a woman is something I always love to do because women empowerment–that’s something I always believe in and stand on,” she said.

And for [director Katherine Bigelow] to want me in the movie and be myself, my first time was amazing and I’m super thankful for her… and also being on set with Idris was the best, I mean, I’ve watched him since I was a young girl and he’s in all my favorite movies so I was really excited to work with somebody who’s such a great person first and also a great actor.”

In A House Of Dynamite, the world spirals into chaos when a single unattributed missile is launched at the United States which scrambles to determine who is responsible, and how to respond.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow, the film also stars Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Jonah Hauer-King, with Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke.

Will you be seated for A House Of Dynamite (streaming Oct. 24 on Netflix)? Tell us down below and peep some internet commotion over Angel’s latest moment on the flip.

Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere  was originally published on bossip.com

Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere  was originally published on bossip.com

Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere  was originally published on bossip.com

Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere  was originally published on bossip.com

Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere  was originally published on bossip.com

The post Bigger Than The Program: Angel Reese Stuns Alongside Idris Elba At New York Film Festival’s ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere appeared first on Bossip.

