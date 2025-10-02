Listen Live
Donald Trump Adviser Says ICE Agents Will Be At Super Bowl

Cowardly & Corrupt: Donald Trump Adviser Insists No One Is ‘Safe’ From ICE Agents At Bad Bunny’s ‘Shameful’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on October 2, 2025

After hearing comments from Bad Bunny about wanting to protect his fans, a Donald Trump advisor wants people to know that nowhere in the United States is “safe” from ICE.

Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

When the reggaetonero announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour back in May, fans were shocked to see no dates in the continental United States. While many assumed it was a political statement, given the current state of…well, everything, the Puerto Rican artist later confirmed that his choice was an effort to protect his fans from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate.” Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, clarified in a September interview with I-D. “I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S”

But there was the issue of, like, f**king ICE could be outside [my concert],” he continued. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Shortly before it was announced that he would be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Martínez referenced that decision on X, tweeting, “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.”

While some fans were disappointed at the artist seemingly going back on his word, others recognized that the demographics at a Bad Bunny concert versus the Super Bowl–where tickets are notoriously pricey–would be a lot different. But, in true Trump fashion, one of the President’s advisors is letting everyone know that ICE will still be present at the Big Game.

On Wednesday, October 1, Corey Lewandowski — who advises the Department of Homeland Security — made an appearance on The Benny Show. During his interview, Lewandowski, the president’s 2016 and 2024 campaign manager, was asked whether ICE would be on the ground at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, come Feb. 8, 2026.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” he responded. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.”

Lewandowski continued, “Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be,” he continued.

The Trump advisor went on to give his personal opinion about Roc Nation’s pick for the halftime show, saying: “It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show.”

Whether or not Lewandowski knows Bad Bunny is an American citizen remains to be seen.

The post Cowardly & Corrupt: Donald Trump Adviser Insists No One Is 'Safe' From ICE Agents At Bad Bunny's 'Shameful' Super Bowl Halftime Show appeared first on Bossip.

Cowardly & Corrupt: Donald Trump Adviser Insists No One Is ‘Safe’ From ICE Agents At Bad Bunny’s ‘Shameful’ Super Bowl Halftime Show  was originally published on bossip.com

