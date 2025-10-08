The Simpsons Movie Is Back

Yo, hold up — is The Simpsons Movie finally getting a sequel? After nearly two decades of waiting, it looks like everyone’s favorite dysfunctional yellow family might be heading back to the silver screen. And for fans of the OG animated chaos, it’s about damn time.

Let’s rewind real quick. The Simpsons Movie dropped in 2007 — yep, over 18 years ago — and raked in over $500 million worldwide. Between Homer and the pig (Spider-Pig, anyone?), the dome over Springfield, and some seriously wild visuals for a cartoon franchise, it was a cultural reset.

Fans were hyped. Critics gave it props. And yet… nothing. No sequel. No word. Just crickets and reruns.



Word on the street is that the long-running TV show (still airing, still iconic) kept the writers too booked to focus on a full-blown movie sequel. Plus, let’s be real — The Simpsons has been around since forever, so topping something that massive? No small feat.

Matt Groening himself hinted back in the 2010s that a sequel was “not impossible,” but every time fans got their hopes up, we got another season instead.



Fast forward to now: recent interviews, leaks, and a few “accidental” studio slips suggest the sequel is not just in talks — it might actually be in production. Disney, which now owns The Simpsons post-Fox acquisition, is reportedly eyeing the movie as a potential streaming-meets-theaters hybrid.



Details are under tighter wraps than Mr. Burns’ will, but here’s what the speculation game looks like:

Homer vs. Tech: Rumors of a Black Mirror-esque storyline where Homer becomes addicted to smart tech.

Lisa Goes Rogue: A subplot with Lisa ditching Springfield to go save the environment on a global scale.

Bart’s Midlife Crisis: Some wild time jump where Bart’s older and still somehow a menace.

More Springfield Lore: The writers have decades of side characters to explore — could we get a Lenny & Carl backstory? A Sideshow Bob redemption arc? Comic Book Guy origin story? All in play.



There’s no official release date (yet), but where there’s smoke, there’s usually a flaming Moe. Keep your eyes peeled, your donuts close, and your Disney+ subscription active.

Because if Springfield’s coming back to the big screen, you know it’s gonna be nuclear.



Stay tuned. Stay yellow.