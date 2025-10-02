Listen Live
Inside Radio One 2025 Golf Tournament

Experience the 2025 Golf Classics with tournament highlights, award ceremony moments, and sponsor features in this unforgettable championship recap.

Published on October 2, 2025

Radio One 13 Annual celebrity golf Tournament
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

The 2025 Radio One Golf Classics wasn’t just another tournament; it was a celebration of golf, culture, and community. With fans, sponsors, and athletes coming together, the event delivered the perfect blend of competitive spirit and unforgettable energy.


From the very first tee-off, the atmosphere was unmatched. But the award ceremony was the highlight of the evening. Golf champions were recognized not only for their skills but also for their dedication and sportsmanship. The crowd’s energy peaked as winners lifted their trophies, sponsors took the stage, and the audience celebrated another successful year of golf excellence. Not to mention one golfer took home a grand prize of $1,000!!

Golf continues to evolve, bringing together people and tradition, players, fans, competition, and celebration.

This year’s tournament was something you just had to experience.

Inside Radio One 2025 Golf Tournament  was originally published on majic945.com

