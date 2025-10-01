Listen Live
Wellness

Scriptures & Resources To Turn To For Seasonal Depression

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New Testament Scriptures from the Bible Peace Be Unto You

Source: eric1513 / Getty

As the seasons change and daylight savings ends, many of us find ourselves fighting silent battles that come with shorter days and colder nights.

A lot of adults experience what professionals call “seasonal depression” which is defined as a type of depression that is triggered by season change.  Yes, it’s normal to feel a little down during colder months since we are often times stuck inside and it gets dark early.

But, in an effort to help combat or minimize the effects this year, we want to provide you with reminders that God is with you and resources to help you through the journey.

Below are a few scriptures to remind you that you are not alone and that you can find comfort in knowing that joy always comes in the morning:

  1. “For God alone my soul waits in silence, for my hope is from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my deliverance and my honor; my mighty rock, my refuge is in God. Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us.” – PSALM 62:5-8

  2. You set up all the boundaries of the earth; you created the cycle of summer and winter.” – PSALM 74:17

  3. “When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. He keeps all his bones; not one of them is broken.” – PSALM 34:17-20

  4. “I waited patiently for the LORD; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the LORD and put their trust in him.” – PSALM 40:1-3

  5. “Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth; break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted his people, and will have compassion on his suffering ones.” – ISAIAH 49:13

During this fall and winter, we want to also encourage you to find hobbies, spend time with the people you love and to find happiness in the simple things that make your life sweet.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Below are some additional links to resources for those children, teens and adults who may be in need:

SEE ALSO

Scriptures & Resources To Turn To For Seasonal Depression  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
1-800 TRUCK WRECK GRAND IN YOUR HAND
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Arlinton Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard
Local DFW News

53-Year-Old Arlington Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard

Miss Juneteenth Winner
Local DFW News

Madison Corzine Brings National Miss Juneteenth Home To Ft. Worth

latin heritage month
Local

Meet Los Primos, Empowering Latino Youth in Dallas

13 Items
Sports

A’ja Wilson Crowned WNBA’s 1st 4-Time MVP

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close