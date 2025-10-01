Listen Live
Entertainment

Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary J Blige In Concert - Toronto, ON
Source: Mathew Tsang / Getty

Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”

R&B superstar Ne-Yo had to shut down more than just his setlist this past weekend.

While performing his 2007 classic “Because of You” in Kobe, Japan, the three-time GRAMMY winner was interrupted by a fan who jumped onstage uninvited.

The intruder strutted across the stage and turned toward the crowd before Ne-Yo forcefully shoved him in the face and neck area.

Security rushed in as the singer kept control of the moment — and made sure the show went on.

After the incident, Ne-Yo took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight for anyone considering a stage crash.

“This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the [mess] out of a person disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

The clip of the shove has been circulating online, with fans both shocked and praising Ne-Yo for protecting his space.

His publicist has declined to comment further.

SEE ALSO

Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
1-800 TRUCK WRECK GRAND IN YOUR HAND
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Sexual Abuse Accusers Demand $400M

Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
Local

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-35

News

Florida Elementary School Teacher Sings ‘Monkey’ Birthday Song To Black Student In Viral TikTok Video

Prairie View A&M University & Majic 102.1
News

Prairie View A&M University Responds to Bomb Threat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close