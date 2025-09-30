Listen Live
News

Cuffing SZN Approaching: Did Latto Just Confirm 21 Savage Is Her Ball?

We all know Latto doesn't play about her man, but the million dollar question has been: who is her man?

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cuffing SZN Approaching: Did Latto Just Confirm 21 Savage Is Her Ball?
Source: Prince Williams/Raymond Hall / Getty

We all know Latto doesn’t play about her man.

The million-dollar question has been, who is Latto dating? The internet has pieced together enough evidence through the years connecting her and 21 Savage. When we say fans have been in their business, we mean it. Going the extra mile to find an alleged tattoo behind Big Latto’s ear that says “Shèyaa”. Guess whose government name that is? Yes, Big 4L’s.

Even back in 2023, Savage brought her out on stage at Birthday Bash ATL. They seemed to be staying away from each other on purpose, but this was the first time seeing them around each other.

Now it looks like the Clayco queen may have confirmed the dating rumors, kinda. TMZ ran up on Latto and asked her if she is tired of people asking her about 21 Savage, and her response was “no”. The part that really got the people going was when TMZ doubled back and asked the question again, and she says, “My man, my man, my man”.

Back in August, the two were spotted during an alleged baecation. The camera quality was pixelated, but it seemed to show Latto and Savage walking off a boat together. Before that, they had never been caught lacking in public and had done a great job keeping their relationship under wraps.

In other news, 21 Savage has recently confirmed on DJ Akademiks’ stream that he will be dropping an album very soon. This will be his first project in almost two years. Back in 2024, the ATL rapper dropped “American Dream” with songs like “nèe-nah” featuring Travis Scott & “should’ve wore a bonnet” featuring Brent Faiyaz.

He has also made an appearance on YFN Lucci’s latest album, “ALREADY LEGEND,” delivering what many consider the best verse on the album.

SEE ALSO

Cuffing SZN Approaching: Did Latto Just Confirm 21 Savage Is Her Ball?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
Local

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-35

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Financial advisor, corporate accountant and african woman in office. analyzing benefits, enjoying financial success, job high result
Local DFW News

DFW Career Fair Do’s and Dont’s

Celebrity

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Young black man day dreaming against blue background.
DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair: Mini HeadShot Session Courtesy of JCI Creatives

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close