Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Texas is known for its larger-than-life culture, but it’s also the birthplace of some surprising innovations. Beyond cowboy boots and barbecue, the Lone Star State has given the world everything from trailblazing food favorites to groundbreaking technology. TRENDING: 35 Movies Filmed in Texas TRENDING: 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2025 Some of these creations are so common today that it’s hard to imagine life without them, yet few realize they started in Texas. From the chuckwagon that fueled cattle drives to the frozen margarita machine that revolutionized happy hour, here are 10 things you didn’t know were invented in Texas — and how they shaped history, culture and everyday life. 10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas was originally published on 93qcountry.com

1. Chuckwagon Source: Christine_Kohler / Getty Invented: 1866 Inventor: Charles Goodnight Place of Origin: Texas Panhandle The chuckwagon is a horse-drawn wagon that serves as a mobile kitchen, which rancher Charles Goodnight invented so cattle herders could be fed on the road during long trips in parts of the country that didn't have railroads.

2. Corn Dog Source: Getty Images Invented: 1920s-1940s Inventor: Likely German immigrants in Texas Place of Origin: Texas The origins of the corn dog have been traced back to sometime around 1926, attributed to the innovation of German immigrant sausage makers. A modern version of the corn dog reportedly appeared at the State Fair of Texas sometime between the late 1930s and early 1940s.

3. Ruby Red Grapefruit Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Invented: 1929 Inventor: A. E. Henninger Place of Origin: McAllen, Texas A citrus grower noticed a single branch of a pink grapefruit tree was bearing a sweeter, red-fleshed and seedless fruit. The mutation was designated as the "ruby red" grapefruit.

4. Fajitas Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Invented: 1930s-1940s Inventor: Mexican ranch hands Place of Origin: South and West Texas Fajitas were reportedly originated by Mexican ranch hands in West and South Texas. The fajitas used skirt steak, which was a tougher and less-desirable cut of meat, and cooked them over campfires. The dish was popularized in Houston during the 1960s and 1970s, thanks to Ninfa Rodriguez Laurenzo and her restaurant.

5. Liquid Paper Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Invented: 1956 Inventor: Bette Nesmith Graham Place of Origin: Typist Bette Nesmith Graham invented the first correction fluid in her kitchen. She mixed tempera paint with a common kitchen blender.

6. Integrated Circuit (Microchip) Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Invented: 1958 Inventor: Jack Kilby Place of Origin: Dallas Recently hired by Texas Instruments, Jack Kilby successfully demonstrated a working example of an integrated circuit. It was soon used by the U.S. Air Force and NASA, and would later lead to the ability to create smaller electronic devices.

7. Silicone Breast Implants Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Invented: 1961 Inventor: Dr. Thomas Cronin and Dr. Frank Gerow Place of Origin: Houston Drs. Thomas Cronin and Frank Gerow revolutionized plastic surgery by working with silicone manufacturer Dow Corning to create silicone breast implants. The doctors realized silicone gel felt similar to a female breast. The first procedure to implant the silicone breast took place in 1962.

8. Handheld Calculator Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Invented: 1967 Inventor: Jack Kilby, TI team Place of Origin: Dallas Kilby and a team at Texas Instruments created the first handheld calculator prototype, Cal Tech, which could add, multiply, subtract and divided. Instead of a digital screen we're accustomed to today, the output device was paper tape.

9. Frozen Margarita Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva Invented: 1971 Inventor: Mariano Martinez Place of Origin: Dallas Inspired by 7-Eleven's Slurpee machine, Dallas restaurant owner Mariano Martinez wanted to change the way blended margaritas were made. He repurposed a soft-serve ice cream machine to consistently create a frozen and slushy margarita.