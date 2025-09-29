Listen Live
Technology

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Texas is known for its larger-than-life culture, but it’s also the birthplace of some surprising innovations. Beyond cowboy boots and barbecue, the Lone Star State has given the world everything from trailblazing food favorites to groundbreaking technology.

TRENDING: 35 Movies Filmed in Texas

TRENDING: 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2025

Some of these creations are so common today that it’s hard to imagine life without them, yet few realize they started in Texas. From the chuckwagon that fueled cattle drives to the frozen margarita machine that revolutionized happy hour, here are 10 things you didn’t know were invented in Texas — and how they shaped history, culture and everyday life.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

1. Chuckwagon

Cowboys Eat from Chuckwagon, Vintage Photograph
Source: Christine_Kohler / Getty

Invented: 1866

Inventor: Charles Goodnight

Place of Origin: Texas Panhandle

The chuckwagon is a horse-drawn wagon that serves as a mobile kitchen, which rancher Charles Goodnight invented so cattle herders could be fed on the road during long trips in parts of the country that didn’t have railroads.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

2. Corn Dog

Recall alert: Over 76K pounds of frozen mini corn dogs recalled due to possible spoilage
Source: Getty Images

Invented: 1920s-1940s

Inventor: Likely German immigrants in Texas

Place of Origin: Texas

The origins of the corn dog have been traced back to sometime around 1926, attributed to the innovation of German immigrant sausage makers. A modern version of the corn dog reportedly appeared at the State Fair of Texas sometime between the late 1930s and early 1940s.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

3. Ruby Red Grapefruit

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1929

Inventor: A. E. Henninger

Place of Origin: McAllen, Texas

A citrus grower noticed a single branch of a pink grapefruit tree was bearing a sweeter, red-fleshed and seedless fruit. The mutation was designated as the “ruby red” grapefruit.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

4. Fajitas

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1930s-1940s

Inventor: Mexican ranch hands

Place of Origin: South and West Texas

Fajitas were reportedly originated by Mexican ranch hands in West and South Texas. The fajitas used skirt steak, which was a tougher and less-desirable cut of meat, and cooked them over campfires. The dish was popularized in Houston during the 1960s and 1970s, thanks to Ninfa Rodriguez Laurenzo and her restaurant.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

5. Liquid Paper

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1956

Inventor: Bette Nesmith Graham

Place of Origin: Typist Bette Nesmith Graham invented the first correction fluid in her kitchen. She mixed tempera paint with a common kitchen blender.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

6. Integrated Circuit (Microchip)

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1958

Inventor: Jack Kilby

Place of Origin: Dallas

Recently hired by Texas Instruments, Jack Kilby successfully demonstrated a working example of an integrated circuit. It was soon used by the U.S. Air Force and NASA, and would later lead to the ability to create smaller electronic devices.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

7. Silicone Breast Implants

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1961

Inventor: Dr. Thomas Cronin and Dr. Frank Gerow

Place of Origin: Houston

Drs. Thomas Cronin and Frank Gerow revolutionized plastic surgery by working with silicone manufacturer Dow Corning to create silicone breast implants. The doctors realized silicone gel felt similar to a female breast. The first procedure to implant the silicone breast took place in 1962.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

8. Handheld Calculator

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1967

Inventor: Jack Kilby, TI team

Place of Origin: Dallas

Kilby and a team at Texas Instruments created the first handheld calculator prototype, Cal Tech, which could add, multiply, subtract and divided. Instead of a digital screen we’re accustomed to today, the output device was paper tape.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

9. Frozen Margarita

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1971

Inventor: Mariano Martinez

Place of Origin: Dallas

Inspired by 7-Eleven’s Slurpee machine, Dallas restaurant owner Mariano Martinez wanted to change the way blended margaritas were made. He repurposed a soft-serve ice cream machine to consistently create a frozen and slushy margarita.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

10. Stereolithography (3D Printing)

10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented in Texas
Source: Graphics by Radio One Staff / Radio One via Canva

Invented: 1983

Inventor: Charles “Chuck” Hull

Place of Origin: Texas

Charles “Chuck” Hull revolutionized the way models and prototypes were made through stereolithography, a method of 3D printing. The process uses a UV laser to cure liquid photopolymer resin and build a 3D object layer by layer from a digital file. It is widely considered to be the foundation of modern 3D printing.

10 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented in Texas  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World's Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Hip-Hop Wired
Frankie Beverly At Chicago Stadium

Scottie Pippen Confirms Detached Michael Jordan Relationship

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Crime

Texas Casino Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect in Custody

News

ICE Agent ‘Relieved Of Current Duties’ For Shoving Woman To The Ground At Immigration Hearing

DJ $ickk
Local DFW News

97.9 The Beat Featured Artist: DJ $ickk – Visionz (Explicit)

Contests

Register to Win Tickets to See Pluto!

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close