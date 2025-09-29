Listen Live
Crime

Texas Casino Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect in Custody

Law enforcement tracked down the fleeing suspect’s vehicle shortly after the attack

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Poker chips and playing cards on color background, top view. Casino card game
Source: Lilit Amirkhanian / Getty

A night of entertainment turned to tragedy early Sunday when gunfire erupted at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in South Texas, leaving two people dead and several others injured. Authorities confirmed that the suspected shooter is now in custody after a tense manhunt.

The shooting unfolded just after midnight during a raffle event that had drawn a large crowd to the popular casino, located near the U.S.–Mexico border in Eagle Pass. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as tribal police and Maverick County deputies rushed in to secure the area.

According to local reports, a man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. News outlets reported conflicting numbers of injured victims, with some saying three to four others had to be airlifted to receive critical care.

The Eagle Pass Police Department confirmed that the arrest was made with the use of a taser and that a firearm was recovered at the scene. “No DPS Troopers were harmed as the suspect was taken into custody,” officials stated.

The incident adds to a grim national trend. The Gun Violence Archive has documented over 320 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, highlighting once again the devastating toll of gun violence.

The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, one of the largest in Texas, remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together what sparked the deadly violence.

SEE ALSO

Texas Casino Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect in Custody  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

It's Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In "UY SCUTI" Opening Track "Ninja"

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B attends an in-store signing/meet and greet at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach

Cardi B Says Her Fantasy Involves Another "Pretty Face Girl" & One Lucky Sonofab*tch

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

10 Items
News

Black People Lynched In Recent Years: 10 Deaths That Shook The Nation

Celebrity

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

iOne Local | She's Happy Hair "Happy Chick" Makeover | 2025-09-05
Contests

Win a She’s Happy Hair Happy State Fair Classic Makeover

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close