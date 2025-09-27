D4vd Moves Out Of Home Searched In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Death Investigation

The investigation into the tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd, continues to evolve, with the musician now vacating his Los Angeles home. This latest development follows a police search and adds a new layer to the complex case surrounding the connection between d4vd and Celeste.

According to PEOPLE, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and his manager moved out of their Hollywood Hills rental home just days after homicide detectives searched the property and recovered “several items of evidence.” The homeowner, Malden Trifunovic, confirmed the quick departure to SFGate, noting that the “news came as a complete surprise” and that he “did not know D4vd, nor was I aware that he was living in the house.” Law enforcement sources had previously told KABC-TV and the Los Angeles Times that the search focused on traces of blood and other evidence.

The tragic end of Celeste Rivas’ life followed a pattern of instability. The teen was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, multiple times in 2024, with sources telling TMZ that she kept running away due to a “troubled home.” However, a neighbor, Elie Naddaf, who owns a liquor store near Celeste’s home, saw her often buying snacks and told the outlet he “never heard about any trouble at home.” Security camera footage shows Rivas leaving her home around 7 AM on March 19, 2024, walking down the street in a black hoodie and white pants before disappearing. Rivas was returned home after police found her in Hollywood following an initial run-away attempt in January 2024, before disappearing again.

The Complex Connection Between D4vd and Celeste

The numerous links between d4vd and Celeste have kept the case in the spotlight. As BOSSIP reported, authorities identified Rivas as having a tattoo that read “Shhh…” on her right index finger, which seemingly matches a similar tattoo that d4vd was photographed wearing. Furthermore, Rivas’s mothers stated that her daughter was dating someone named David. A former teacher of Celeste’s told students she had initially disappeared after connecting with d4vd on social media in early 2024. However, she was found and returned home shortly after, referencing a different time she disappeared. Additionally, TMZ obtained a photo in which d4vd was pictured less than a mile from the Rivas’ home.

The investigation continues to seek answers regarding Rivas’ cause and manner of death, which remain officially “under investigation” due to her remains being “severely decomposed.” The LAPD spokesperson confirmed that investigators are following up on “several leads,” though police have not deemed d4vd a suspect or filed any charges against him as of September 26. The singer’s rep confirmed he is “fully cooperating with the authorities,” but d4vd himself has not spoken out publicly about the case.

The emotional toll of the tragedy is evident in the community response. A candlelit vigil was held for Rivas in her hometown, where a neighbor remembered her “big, curly hair.” The family has set a funeral service for October 5th, with a verified GoFundMe campaign raising funds.

