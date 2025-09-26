10 Golf Essentials Every Player Needs to Elevate Their Game
September 26 marks Radio One’s 13th annual celebrity golf tournament. We had a chance to talk with some of the players before they went out to the course to ask them what some golf essentials are, things you MUST have to be prepared to play the game of golf, and here’s what they said:
TRENDING: Reasons Why You Should Be At Radio Ones Celebrity Golf Tournament
1. Clubs
A good set of clubs is the foundation of your game. A driver, a few irons, a wedge, and a putter will cover most situations on the course.
2. Golf Balls
You can never have too many. Beginners lose them often. Seasoned players also like to test different brands for performance.
3. Tees
Simple but necessary. Carry both long tees for drives and shorter ones for irons.
4. Golf Glove
A glove helps you keep a firm grip, especially in hot or humid conditions, and reduces hand fatigue and over all just helps keep your hands safe
5. Golf Bag
It’s best to choose a bag that’s lightweight, has plenty of compartments, and is comfortable to carry or able to be placed on a golf cart.
6. Rangefinder or GPS
Knowing your distance to the hole or hazards can improve your shot accuracy.
7. Ball Markers & Divot Repair Tool
Show respect for the course and fellow golfers by repairing ball marks and marking your ball properly on the green.
8. Towel
Keep one handy for wiping down clubs, balls, and even sweaty hands for better performance.
9. Comfortable Golf Shoes
Good traction and support help you maintain balance throughout your swing.
10. Weather Gear
Be prepared with a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and rain gear. Golf is an outdoor sport, and conditions can change quickly.
Now that you know the top 10 essentials needed to be prepared for a game of golf, do you think you’re ready to play?
TRENDING: Wild New Foods You Can Expect To See At The Texas State Fair 2025
10 Golf Essentials Every Player Needs to Elevate Their Game was originally published on majic945.com
-
May He Rot: Racist White Man Arrested For Threatening To ‘Shoot Up A Black Preschool’
-
Elon Musk And Other Fragile White MAGAts Complain About ‘Black’ Being Capitalized, But Not ‘White’
-
Donald Trump Disrespects Another Black Female Journalist, This Time Over Memphis Takeover Question
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025