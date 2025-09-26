10 Golf Essentials Every Player Needs to Elevate Their Game

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

September 26 marks Radio One’s 13th annual celebrity golf tournament. We had a chance to talk with some of the players before they went out to the course to ask them what some golf essentials are, things you MUST have to be prepared to play the game of golf, and here’s what they said:

1. Clubs

A good set of clubs is the foundation of your game. A driver, a few irons, a wedge, and a putter will cover most situations on the course.

2. Golf Balls

You can never have too many. Beginners lose them often. Seasoned players also like to test different brands for performance.

3. Tees

Simple but necessary. Carry both long tees for drives and shorter ones for irons.

4. Golf Glove

A glove helps you keep a firm grip, especially in hot or humid conditions, and reduces hand fatigue and over all just helps keep your hands safe

5. Golf Bag

It’s best to choose a bag that’s lightweight, has plenty of compartments, and is comfortable to carry or able to be placed on a golf cart.

6. Rangefinder or GPS

Knowing your distance to the hole or hazards can improve your shot accuracy.

7. Ball Markers & Divot Repair Tool

Show respect for the course and fellow golfers by repairing ball marks and marking your ball properly on the green.

8. Towel

Keep one handy for wiping down clubs, balls, and even sweaty hands for better performance.

9. Comfortable Golf Shoes

Good traction and support help you maintain balance throughout your swing.

10. Weather Gear

Be prepared with a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and rain gear. Golf is an outdoor sport, and conditions can change quickly.

Now that you know the top 10 essentials needed to be prepared for a game of golf, do you think you’re ready to play?

