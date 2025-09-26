Reasons Why You Should Be At Radio Ones Celebrity Golf Tournament

Source: Reagan Elam / relam@radio-one.com

Today kicks off what some would say is arguably the best weekend in Texas. It’s State Fair opening weekend. We’re starting strong today with the 13th annual Radio One celebrity Golf tournament hosted by yours truly incognito from posted on the corner, happening at the historic Cedar Crest Golf Course.

Golfers were greeted this morning with smiles and breakfast tacos as they got settled into the course. There’s so much for golfers to look forward to in today’s tournament; they can expect to get all types of freebies from our volunteers and vendors on the course as they go through the different holes today. Golfers will receive lunch later in the day. There will also be an award ceremony at the end of today’s tournament, which will highlight the first, second, and third-place teams, as well as Closest To The Pin (Men’s), Longest Drive (Men’s), Closest To the Pin (Women’s), and Longest Drive (Women’s)

What’s a golf tournament without raffles? Golfers can win Bluetooth speakers, gift cards, and Tickets for sports games like the Mavs, Rangers, and even the Cowboys. They’ll also have the chance to win kitchen utensils like mini cookers and Ninja blenders. The grand prize is a $1000 cash prize for one lucky winner.

Golf can also expect to golf with celebrities like Dallas natives and stars like Zillionaire Doe, Jhonnie Damn D, various professional NFL players, and more.

Radio One’s golf tournament benefits the I Am a Golfer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community renewal and transformation in South Dallas through the programming, preservation, and promotion of the historic Cedar Crest Golf Course. IAMGF provides youth in the southern Dallas community with affordable junior golf programs and playing opportunities, paid internships, and college scholarships through programming initiatives.

The I AM a Golfer Foundation began its program efforts in 2017, one year before its formation, by providing paid internships to 4 interns and funding $10,000 in scholarships for the Northern Texas PGA’s Fairways to Success Program. Since 2017, IAMGF has funded $144,000.00 in paid internships for 68 high school and college students and $98,000 in scholarships for 22 students.

We thank everyone who was able to sign up and support this amazing cause. Huge thanks to our sponsors that helped make this possible: ALW Entertainment, State Fair classic, J.Alexander Law, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Betty Armstrong, and The Godsy Martin Law Firm.

The tournament format is a 4-person scramble, which will include 3 Golfers and 1 celebrity per team. Each player tees off on each hole. The best of the tee shots is selected, and all players play their second shot from that spot. The better of the

second shots is determined, and then all play their third shots from that spot, and so on until the ball is holed. There will be a bogey max on each hole played.

Golfers are now headed to the links. Stay tuned for more!

