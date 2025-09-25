Listen Live
Local

Kamala Harris Explains Why She Ditched Josh Shapiro for Vice President

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

VP Kamala Harris Campaign Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

When then-Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her running mate last year, kicking Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to the curb, a lot of people wondered why.

In her new book, ‘107 Days,’ Kamala Harris finally explains why she ditched Josh Shapiro for her VP choice.

Harris describes Shapiro as “poised, polished, and personable,” all perfectly apt adjectives for him. But she claims that Shapiro told her that he wanted to be in the room for each and every decision that she made. “I told him bluntly that was an unrealistic expectation,” Harris writes in 107 Days. “A vice president is not a co-president. I had a nagging concern that he would be unable to settle for a role as number two and that it would wear on our partnership… I had to be able to completely trust the person in that role.”

Harris also shared that before she even had the chance to sit down with Shapiro, he asked the manager of the official vice presidential residence how many bedrooms there were in the compound and whether the Smithsonian would loan him art from its collection to decorate the place.

During an interview on Sunday, he told Meet the Press host Kristen Welker that he hasn’t read the book. And it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to.

Information from this article was sourced from Phillymag.com

SEE ALSO

Kamala Harris Explains Why She Ditched Josh Shapiro for Vice President  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice Combs

Hip-Hop Wired
Canelo v Crawford

Mike Tyson Squashes Lawsuit Over Track With Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule

Hip-Hop Wired
Deal Between The U.S. And China Will See TikTok "majority-owned By Americans In The United States," Says White House.

Social Media Sounds The Alarm As Donald Trump Is Expected To Sign Excutive Order For New TikTok Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
TEXAS STATE FAIR
Community

Wild New Foods You Can Expect To See At The Texas State Fair 2025

Texas State Fair music survey
Uncategorized

Win $500 & Tickets to The Texas State Fair

Celebrity

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Contests

Register to Win Tickets to See Pluto!

News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close