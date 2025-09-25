Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B And Latto Reunite On AM I THE DRAMA?

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B And Latto Reunite On AM I THE DRAMA?

Two of hip hop’s boldest voices are linking back up. Cardi B and Latto have reunited on “ErrTime (Remix),” a bonus track from Cardi’s latest project AM I THE DRAMA?.

TRENDING: Atlanta Influencer Accuses Latto of Assault Leading to Miscarriage

The release marks their first collaboration since 2023’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which became a viral anthem and fan favorite.

TRENDING: JT Attacks Cardi B, Stefon Diggs On Social Media

Fans have been waiting for the pair to reconnect ever since their last collab stormed charts and playlists.

On “ErrTime (Remix),” Cardi brings her high-energy bars and trademark confidence, bouncing perfectly off Latto’s punchy delivery.

The two trade verses filled with attitude, making the record feel like an unapologetic victory lap.

Latto x D'USSE Event Photos
Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Collaborations like this highlight the current wave of female rap dominating the industry.

Cardi B and Latto aren’t just dropping bars — they’re shaping the culture and keeping the spotlight on women at the top of the game.

With both artists teasing more music in the near future, fans can expect this energy to continue into 2026.

“ErrTime (Remix)” is available now on all streaming platforms.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B And Latto Reunite On AM I THE DRAMA?  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Hip-Hop Wired

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Charlie Kirk Currency: Can Lawmakers Really Put Him On Our Money?

News

Body Found in Houston Singer D4vd’s Car Identified as Teen Girl

Night Police Sirens
Local

Dallas Man Charged with Prostitution of a Minor

Celebrity

May He Rot: Racist White Man Arrested For Threatening To ‘Shoot Up A Black Preschool’

Cross christian god religion on sunset
Local

Dallas Pastor Frederick Haynes III Announces A Leave of Absence

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close