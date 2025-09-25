Listen Live
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors: “He Just Likes to Hold My Hand”

Mariah Carey is setting the record straight.

The legendary vocalist recently addressed swirling rumors about her and Anderson .Paak after the two were spotted looking cozy at several industry events.

During a recent interview, Mariah laughed off the speculation, explaining there’s nothing romantic going on between her and the Silk Sonic star.

“He just likes to hold my hand,” she shared, putting an end to the gossip with her signature humor and grace.

Fans first started connecting dots after photos surfaced of Carey and .Paak sharing playful moments at music events and afterparties.

The chemistry sparked headlines, with many wondering if a new power couple was forming.

While there’s no romance, the respect and admiration between the two artists is clear. Carey has long been known for her close ties within the music community, and .Paak is one of today’s most charismatic performers.

Their friendship has fans dreaming of a musical collaboration down the line, even if the hand-holding is just platonic.

SEE ALSO

Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Hip-Hop Wired

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Charlie Kirk Currency: Can Lawmakers Really Put Him On Our Money?

News

Body Found in Houston Singer D4vd’s Car Identified as Teen Girl

Night Police Sirens
Local

Dallas Man Charged with Prostitution of a Minor

Celebrity

May He Rot: Racist White Man Arrested For Threatening To ‘Shoot Up A Black Preschool’

Cross christian god religion on sunset
Local

Dallas Pastor Frederick Haynes III Announces A Leave of Absence

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close