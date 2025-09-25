Listen Live
Rihanna’s Kids: What Their Unique Names Really Mean

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just expanded their superstar squad. Learn about what their kids’ names really mean.

Published on September 25, 2025

rihanna-kids-names-meaning
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just expanded their superstar squad, and the Navy is gagging. Since the Fenty mogul announced the arrival of their first daughter, Rocki Irish, we decided it was time to do a deep dive on what their kids’ names really mean.

TRENDING: 3 Peat: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Expecting Another Baby

On Wednesday (Sept. 24), Rihanna announced the arrival of their first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born September 13, 2025. Wrapped in a pink blanket on RiRi’s Instagram, baby Rocki is already breaking the internet. She joins her big brothers, RZA Athelston Mayers (2) and Riot Rose Mayers (1), completing the trio we didn’t know we needed.

But leave it to Rihanna and Rocky to make even their baby names iconic and intentional. Read on to uncover what their three children’s names mean.

Rocki Irish

Babygirl’s first name is a sweet nod to her daddy, A$AP Rocky. Born Rakim Mayers, the Harlem-bred rapper has been manifesting this moment for years.

“What’s really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them,” he told Elle in a recent interview.

Rocki, a feminine twist on his nickname, keeps the legacy strong. Meanwhile, “Irish” represents luck, heritage, and a sense of resilience, which is fitting for a little girl born into one of music’s most powerful families.

RZA Athelston

Their firstborn is named after the legendary Wu-Tang Clan producer and rapper, RZA, who helped shape hip-hop’s DNA.

“It’s sacred,” Rocky said of music’s influence, and naming his son after such an icon is proof he sees his kids as part of hip-hop royalty.

The middle name Athelston is of Old English origin, meaning “noble stone.” It is also A$AP Rocky’s middle name (Rakim Athelson Mayers), so that inspiration makes sense.

Riot Rose

For baby number two, the couple got poetic. Riot is bold and unapologetic, symbolizing disruption and change—a quality both parents are well-versed in through their experiences in music and fashion. Rose softens it, symbolizing love, beauty and growth. Together, the name captures the couple’s balance of chaos and tenderness.

Now with Rocki Irish in the mix, Rihanna and Rocky are writing their own family saga, one name at a time. Rihanna herself has called motherhood “legendary” and “everything,” telling British Vogue that life before kids feels like a blur. And she got her wish because back in 2024, she admitted she was praying for a girl.

A$AP summed it up best in the latest with Elle, “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other sh*t.”

With three babies under three, the Mayers-Fenty household might just be the flyest family on earth.

The post Rihanna’s Kids: What Their Unique Names Really Mean appeared first on Bossip.

was originally published on bossip.com

