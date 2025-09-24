Listen Live
News

Arizona Special Election Victory Narrows GOP House Majority

Adelita Grijalva’s Special Election Victory Narrows GOP House Majority

Adelita Grijalva won the seat in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District that was previously held by her father before he died earlier this year.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Democratic Candidates Square Off In Primary For Arizona's 7th District Special Election
Source: Rebecca Noble / Getty

The GOP’s control of the House weakened on Tuesday after Democrat Adelita Grijalva won the special election for the seat representing Arizona’s 7th Congressional District.

According to the Washington Post, Adelita Grijalva was favored to beat Republican Daniel Butierez after raising significantly more money in the race. Grijalva is a former Pima County supervisor and member of the Tucson school board. The special election was held after Grijalva’s father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, died in March from complications during cancer treatment. Adelita Grijalva will serve the remaining 15 months of his term. 

“My dad left huge shoes to fill, but I stand on my own two feet,” Grijalva told NBC News in July. Grijalva campaigned on increasing affordable housing, expanding welfare programs, and pushing back against President Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Adelita Grijalva will join the Congressional Progressive Caucus, where her father served as co-chairman from 2009 to 2019.

Adelita Grijalva’s election narrows the GOP’s House majority to 219-214, meaning Republicans can only lose two votes and still pass legislation. Grijalva’s election comes after Democrat James Walkinshaw won a special election in Virginia, and ahead of two more special elections in Texas to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas) and former Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), who resigned on Jul. 20 for a job in the private sector. Turner’s seat is in a historically Democratic district, while Green’s is overwhelmingly Republican.

In the immediate future, Grijalva’s election could disrupt House Speaker Mike Johnson’s efforts to halt the release of the Epstein files. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are collecting signatures for a discharge petition to force a vote on a bill requiring the Department of Justice to release all unclassified files related to its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. 

A discharge petition brings a bill to the House floor when the speaker refuses to do so. The petition is currently only one signature shy of forcing the vote, with all 213 House Democrats and four Republicans having signed it. Additionally, the likelihood of a government shutdown is increasing as Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to unilaterally pass a government spending bill. 

The GOP’s narrow majority in the House has been a cause of concern for the Trump administration. President Donald Trump triggered a nationwide redistricting battle in July after requesting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott begin an unusual, mid-decade redistricting effort to give Republicans more seats during the 2026 midterms. 

Gov. Abbott complied and used the Kerr County floods as cover to call a special legislative session focused on redistricting. While Texas Democrats filibustered, left the state to break quorum, and at one point were held political prisoners in the Texas House after returning to the state, the Texas state legislature ultimately passed a new congressional map giving Republicans five new seats in districts Trump won by double digits in 2024. 

Trump has also called on Florida and Indiana to begin redistricting efforts, and Missouri recently passed a new congressional map that potentially adds 1 new House seat. House Democrats met with former Attorney General Eric Holder to strategize how to combat this blatant gerrymandering attempt by the GOP. In August, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the “Election Rigging Response Act” to counter Texas’ redistricting effort.

A special election will be held in California on Nov. 4, where voters will decide whether control of the state’s congressional maps will stay with an independent redistricting committee or temporarily shift to state legislators for the next five years. If voters agree to place control of the maps in the hands of the state legislature, Gov. Newsom intends to implement a new map that would directly neutralize the gains made in Texas. 

Adelita Grijalva’s election is a small yet notable step in potentially neutralizing whatever gains the GOP may receive in their effort to gerrymander the midterms. 

SEE ALSO

Adelita Grijalva’s Special Election Victory Narrows GOP House Majority  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Album Signing

Cardi B Hits Back At Joe Budden's Ghostwriting Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice

AJ Owens Shooting: Behind ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Doc And What It Reveals

News

Fatal Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility

TEXAS STATE FAIR
Community

Wild New Foods You Can Expect To See At The Texas State Fair 2025

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

15 Items
Sports

Terence Crawford Makes History With Late-Night Canelo Alvarez Beatdown, X Reacts

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close