Cardi Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Career 'Sabotage' Rumors

Nice Try, Trolls: Cardi Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Career ‘Sabotage’ Rumors—‘Sometimes People Don’t Get Along’

Whether you stan Nicki, Bardi gang, or neutral, Cardi's comments are a must-watch.

Published on September 24, 2025

Cardi B recently hopped on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and set the record straight about one of Hip-Hop’s messiest rumors. She flat-out denied that she was used as a pawn to sabotage Nicki Minaj’s career, and if you were paying attention, the receipts (and the receipts of the receipts) were fully delivered.

Source: Prince Williams/ Savion Washington

Addressing The Rumors

During the episode, Cardi addressed the allegation that her rise to fame was part of a larger plan to derail Nicki. She pushed back hard.

She denied any kind of “secret agenda” or manipulation, saying that her path has always been hers. She proclaimed that it’s been her grind, her choices, and her voice. She made it clear that she’s not some puppet in someone else’s chess game.

Over on X, a clip surfaced that shows Cardi’s tone wasn’t defensive at all. Instead, it seemed to be deliberate and confident. She’s not patting herself on the back unnecessarily, but there’s a calm conviction in her voice when she states that she was never positioned as a weapon.

“I never thought that I just wanted to be famous at what I like to do, sometimes people don’t get along with each other,” said Cardi. “No, this is what I was destined for. I was destined to become this. I was going to be famous and I was going to be a rapper, no matter what.”

Check out the clip here:

Fans Eat It Up

Meanwhile, a video of the interview (you know, the one where she leans back and lets the truth spill) has been making its rounds online. Fans have been observing her body language, her timing, and even her pauses.

Of course, you already know how social media runs. As soon as one side speaks up, the Barbs start flying. But here’s what’s striking: Cardi didn’t come with defensiveness or shade. She simply came with clarity. She seemed less interested in proving anything to her critics and more focused on reminding everyone that her story belongs to her.

What Is It Really About

This whole viral moment is about preserving history, her legacy, and rewriting the narrative. By denying this particular conspiracy, Cardi reclaims part of her narrative and forces us to reconsider the rumors some fans take as gospel.

Whether you stan Nicki, Bardi gang, or neutral, the episode is a must-watch. Because when the receipts hit the table, Cardi reminded fans that no one gets to write your story for you.

Watch the full interview below:

