Listen Live
Entertainment

Court Gives Kanye 30 Days to Face the Music!

No more delays — Ye’s deposition is coming!

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

On the Set of Common's 'Go' Music Video
Source: Beth Keiser / Getty

Kanye West is facing increased legal pressure after a Los Angeles judge ordered him to appear for a deposition within the next 30 days in connection to a lawsuit filed by a former employee of his controversial Donda Academy. The ruling, handed down on Tuesday, comes after multiple failed attempts by the plaintiff to compel the rapper and fashion mogul—also known as Ye—to testify under oath.

The lawsuit was filed in April 2024 by Trevor Phillips, a former staff member at Donda Academy. Phillips alleges that during his time working at the institution, Kanye regularly espoused antisemitic views to staff and made disturbing proposals, including shaving students’ heads and even constructing a jail facility within the school grounds.

Phillips also claims that West fostered a toxic and discriminatory work environment, particularly targeting Black employees with bullying and verbal abuse. He is suing for discrimination, harassment, and the creation of a hostile work environment, among other allegations. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

According to court documents, Phillips and his legal team have repeatedly tried to get Kanye to sit for a deposition, but West has reportedly avoided each scheduled meeting. The judge’s latest order leaves little room for delay, mandating that Kanye must now appear in person within the next month to answer questions under oath.

As the legal battle heats up, all eyes will be on whether Kanye complies with the court’s order or if further legal action will be necessary to secure his testimony.

SEE ALSO

Court Gives Kanye 30 Days to Face the Music!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Album Signing

Cardi B Hits Back At Joe Budden's Ghostwriting Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice

AJ Owens Shooting: Behind ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Doc And What It Reveals

News

Fatal Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility

TEXAS STATE FAIR
Community

Wild New Foods You Can Expect To See At The Texas State Fair 2025

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

15 Items
Sports

Terence Crawford Makes History With Late-Night Canelo Alvarez Beatdown, X Reacts

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close