Flavor Flav Back On Sobriety Journey After Relapse

Flavor Flav is getting back on track after slipping up in his journey to stay sober. 

Published on September 24, 2025

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The 66-year-old Hip-Hop icon and Flavor of Love star recently shared that he had a relapse earlier this year, but he’s focused again and working hard to stay clean.

At the Black Music Action Coalition Gala in Beverly Hills, Flav told People magazine that he’s feeling good. “I’m back on point. I’m back on track,” he said. “And this is the way that I plan on staying for the rest of my life.” Flav also gave some real advice to others dealing with the same struggles. “If you fall, don’t stay down,” he said. “You got to get back up and keep it moving. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

Back in April, Flav was honest with his fans on Instagram. He admitted to messing up after being clean for almost five years. “I briefly relapsed,” he wrote. “I’m human. I make mistakes. But that doesn’t make me a bad person. I went back to Day 1, and my journey continues.”

This isn’t the first time Flav has spoken about his past. In a 2023 interview with DJ Akademiks, he said he used to spend up to $2,600 a day on drugs for six years straight. He kept it hidden from the public but is now thankful to still be here. “I guess God wanted me to live,” he said. “He knows I’ve got something to say.”

Now, Flav is using his story to help others. He wants people to know that even when you mess up, you can always get back up and try again.

Flavor Flav Back On Sobriety Journey After Relapse  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

