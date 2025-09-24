Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Cardi B and JT are going at it online following the release of Cardi’s diss track about the City Girls rapper on her new album, Am I The Drama?.

Source: Prince Williams

On the track “Magnet,” Cardi B threw a bunch of subliminal shots at an unnamed woman rapper, calling her a “fake friend,” who kicked her when she was down. The pair previously collaborated, and while the Bronx native hasn’t confirmed who the song is about, a lot of the lyrics seem to point to their complicated history. She also seems to be questioning the sexuality of JT’s longtime partner, Lil Uzi Vert, on the song, joking that the couple shares handbags, among other things.

In response to this track, JT has spoken out, claiming Cardi’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, is gay and threatened to kill a man who claims he was sexually assaulted by the NFL star. In a series of tweets on Sept. 23, less than a week after the release of Cardi’s album. JT shared an interview with a man named Chris Blake Griffith, who alleged to Tasha K that Diggs sexually assaulted him.

After posting the video, JT tweeted: “This is f***ing NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn’t being taken seriously enough.” “CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!!” She continued in a separate, now-deleted post, per Complex. “Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!” In response to one critic, JT wrote, “No idgaf if that b**ch sale 1 million units she gone always be a FRAUD non rapping h*e. b**ch couldn’t even find a word to rhyme with fake! We saw it with our own eyes.”

She went on to address Cardi’s criticism of Lil Uzi Vert’s style, writing, “Yes my man does this! mind his business works hard, take care of his family! inspired his generation & doesn’t snatch a**! His style is what made him LIL UZI!!!! We are talking about Chris right now. FOCUS!”

Cardi wasted no time responding to JT’s accusations about Diggs, explaining, “Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times.”

The Bronx rapper went on to post what seem to be text messages between JT and Uzi, which show the latter claiming the City Girls rapper was pregnant. Along with these screenshots, Cardi wrote, “I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL.”

See JT’s response to Cardi’s allegations on the flip.

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide was originally published on bossip.com