Listen Live
News

Cardi B Steps In For The Weeknd As 2025 Global Citizen Fest Headliner

Cardi B is stepping up as the new headliner for the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, replacing The Weeknd, who has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Alhambra - September 02, 2025
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Cardi B is stepping up as the new headliner for the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, replacing The Weeknd, who has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, September 27, on the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park.

The Weeknd announced his departure via Instagram Stories on Monday, September 22, stating, “I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for understanding and support.” Originally, he was scheduled to headline alongside Shakira.

Joining Shakira and now Cardi B on the lineup are Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna. The festival, known for combining music and activism, supports efforts to end extreme poverty and promote global equity.

Cardi B, a Bronx native, expressed excitement about returning to her hometown for a cause that matters. “Central Park, I’m coming for you!!! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival,” she said. “This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause.”

Hugh Evans, CEO and cofounder of Global Citizen, welcomed the change with enthusiasm. “We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B… She’s an outstanding performer who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion.” The 2025 Global Citizen Festival promises to be a high-energy celebration of music and activism with Cardi B now leading the charge.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Steps In For The Weeknd As 2025 Global Citizen Fest Headliner  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Marc Jacobs Fall 2006

Cam'ron Says He's "At The Point Of No Return" In His Drama With Dame Dash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Donald Trump Disrespects Another Black Female Journalist, This Time Over Memphis Takeover Question

Arlinton Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard
Local DFW News

53-Year-Old Arlington Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard

Local

Finesse2Tymes Arrested in Texas on Possession & Weapon Charges

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Tyrese Says He’d Do ‘Pony’ Better Than Ginuwine

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close