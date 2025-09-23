Aston Martin Formula One Team & Glenfiddich Team Up For Grand Central NYC Pop-Up

Aston Martin Formula One Team, a leading racing team for F1, and Glenfiddich, an award-winning single malt scotch whisky, teamed up for an exciting pop-up event in New York. From today through September 24, Aston Martin Formula One Team and Glenfiddich are hosting an event at New York’s Grand Central, highlighting the whisky brand’s new limited-edition expression.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin Formula One Team and Glenfiddich introduced their partnership to the world stage at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, highlighting the whisky brand’s latest limited-edition expression in South Beach.

Beginning today (September 23) through Wednesday, F1 fans 21 and over can visit Vanderbilt Hall in New York’s Grand Central Station to enjoy its new Glenfiddich 16 Year Old with neat pours or in cocktails crafted specifically for the pop-up.

Visitors to the pop-up can also find out if they have what it takes to be an F1 driver in the Batak challenge inspired by the racing league. There will also be an Aston Martin Formula One replica vehicle on display, along with Glenfiddich cocktails from the branded pop-up bars.

Lastly, visitors will go home with plenty of Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One Team swag at the bag customization station.

Visit Vanderbilt Hall at 89 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017 from Tuesday, September 23, through Wednesday, September 2,4 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM each day.

