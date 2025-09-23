Listen Live
Local

PHL International Airport was ranked the worst large airport

Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport in North America

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-AVIATION-TRANSPORTATION
Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty

Philadelphia International Airport has been ranked the worst large airport in North America

According to the annual J.D. Power airport satisfaction study, “J.D. Power finds that when airports create a genuine sense of location, overall satisfaction scores improve by an average of 190 points,” the report says. 

The study highlighted that airports that invested in modernization, increased shopping and dining options, and local identity significantly improved traveler satisfaction.

The 2025 study is based on more than 30,000 surveys from travelers in the U.S. and Canada. The report ranks the best and worst airports in three categories: mega airports (33 million-plus passengers a year), large airports (10 million to 32.9 million passengers a year), and medium airports (4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers per year).

In the large airport category (with annual passenger traffic between 10 and 32.9 million), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) ranked last, with only 570 points on a scale of 1,000.

Other terminals also received poor ratings were those in St. Louis, Washington Dulles, Honolulu, and Oakland.

Have you been to any of these airports? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below!

SEE ALSO

Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport in North America  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Marc Jacobs Fall 2006

Cam'ron Says He's "At The Point Of No Return" In His Drama With Dame Dash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Donald Trump Disrespects Another Black Female Journalist, This Time Over Memphis Takeover Question

Arlinton Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard
Local DFW News

53-Year-Old Arlington Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard

Local

Finesse2Tymes Arrested in Texas on Possession & Weapon Charges

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Tyrese Says He’d Do ‘Pony’ Better Than Ginuwine

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close