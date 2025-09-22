Tina Knowles Opens Up About Granddaughter Blue Ivy’s Future & Whether She’ll Follow In Beyoncé’s Footsteps: ‘I Don’t Know If That’s Her Passion’

Tina Knowles doesn’t know what’s in store for Blue Ivy’s future.

The author and entrepreneur admitted that she isn’t sure whether her granddaughter will follow in her parents’ footsteps and release music. This line of questioning comes after the 13-year-old took part in Beyoncé’s recent Cowboy Carter Tour, dancing alongside her mother onstage for nearly the entire show.

“I don’t know if that’s her passion,” Knowles told People at The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The 71-year-old went on to say that when she was younger, she had dozens of nieces and nephews who seemed “good at everything,” admitting that she “wasn’t good at many things.” Now, she counts her granddaughter among the talented ones.

“She can do so many things,” Knowles said of Blue Ivy. “She can paint, she writes poetry, anything she puts her mind to do, she’s good at. So I don’t know what she’s going to do.” “I think she would be great at music, [she] would kill it. But I don’t think that that’s her passion,” she admitted.

Of course, fans of the Carter clan already know that the teen has dabbled in the music industry, performing on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and joining her as a dancer for her NFL Christmas Day halftime show. Her vocals were also included on 2019’s “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé previously opened up to GQ about Blue Ivy’s decision to join her on tour, something she said she was against at first.

“Blue is an artist,” the Grammy award winner said of her daughter in 2024. “She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress. She has been creating characters since she was 3. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself.” She continued, “She took it seriously, and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

The singer went on to explain that all three of her kids, including 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, travel with her around the world as she performs, so it wasn’t a surprise that they began to pick things up.

“My kids come with me everywhere I go,” Beyoncé shared. “They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It’s natural that they would learn my choreography.”

Still, she also admitted to the outlet that she’s “worked extremely hard” to ensure that her kids “can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible” and ensured that her “personal life isn’t turned into a brand.”

“I try to only tour when my kids are out of school,” she explained. “I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture and lifestyles.”

