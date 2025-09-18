Felony Case Dropped Against Texans Safety Jimmie Ward

Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

After months of speculation and public scrutiny, Houston Texans veteran safety Jimmie Ward has been cleared of criminal charges in a high-profile domestic violence case. A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict Ward, effectively ending the criminal proceedings. The case was “no-billed,” a legal term indicating that the jury found no probable cause to move forward with charges against the 34-year-old former team captain.

The allegations, made by the mother of Ward’s young son, claimed he physically assaulted her in front of their child, including an attempted strangulation. However, Ward’s legal team submitted a detailed grand jury packet featuring exculpatory evidence, including text messages and factual discrepancies in the accuser’s statements. According to defense attorney Stephen Jackson, the evidence not only cast doubt on the accuser’s credibility but also strongly supported Ward’s factual innocence.

In a statement following the decision, Ward expressed relief and gratitude. “I can finally move forward,” he said. His attorneys also thanked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Houston Texans organization, and fans for withholding judgment while the legal process played out. “What happened to Jimmie was wrong,” they added, emphasizing the importance of patience in the face of serious accusations.

Despite the criminal case being dismissed, Ward is still on the NFL’s commissioner-exempt list, which functions as paid leave while the league conducts its own investigation under its personal conduct policy. According to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, the league is “continuing to monitor all developments,” and Ward’s eligibility to return to the field remains undecided pending the outcome of the league’s internal review.

Ward also faces a separate $20 million civil lawsuit filed in Harris County by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of the accuser.

