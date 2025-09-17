Listen Live
Local

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study

New J.D. Power poll puts Cleveland Hopkins at the bottom of midsize airports for traveler satisfaction. What isn’t working.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Armchairs in the waiting hall
Source: kool99 / Getty

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport just hit its worst ranking yet — last among midsize airports in the latest J.D. Power traveler satisfaction survey. Hopkins logged 580 out of 1,000 and placed 15th out of 15 airports in its category (airports with 4.5-9.9 million passengers). Survey participants cited issues with terminal facilities, delays, staff interactions, and perceived overcrowding as major pain points.

The J.D. Power study evaluated airports across seven categories, including ease of travel, trust in the airport, arrival and departure experience, and food & retail. Hopkins has ranked low in past studies too, but this result puts extra pressure on leadership to show change.

Airport director Bryant Francis has acknowledged deficiencies in past years, saying that some things “haven’t kept up.” With Cleveland seeing steady passenger growth, many locals are calling for faster upgrades in parking, signage, concessions, and customer service. If Hopkins doesn’t improve, the gap between expectations and reality could hurt its reputation even more.

Here are the results of the North America Airport Satisfaction Study based on J.D. Power. Next to each airport title is its Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating:

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

1. Indianapolis International Airport – 713

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

2. Ontario International Airport – 709

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

3. Buffalo Niagara International Airport – 698

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

4. Jacksonville International Airport – 695

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

5. Palm Beach International Airport – 688

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

6. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport – 685

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

7. Southwest Florida International Airport – 683

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

8. Bradley International Airport – 675

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

9. Hollywood Burbank Airport – 663

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

10. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport – 660

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

11. John Glenn Columbus International Airport – 639

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

12. Pittsburgh International Airport – 639

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

13. Albuquerque International Airport – 627

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

14. Kahului International Airport – 626

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

15. Eppley Airfield – 618

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

16. Ottawa/MacDonald-Cartier International Airport – 614

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

17. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport – 611

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

18. Edmonton International Airport – 602

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

25 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Cleveland

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
10 Items
News

Black People Lynched In Recent Years: 10 Deaths That Shook The Nation

News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

1800TW
Contests

Win $5,000 With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Young black man day dreaming against blue background.
DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair: Mini HeadShot Session Courtesy of JCI Creatives

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close