Last Chance To Win The Ultimate Makeover

Two lucky winners will receive shes happy hair extensions & install plus 2 tickets to State Fair Classic 2025

Published on September 17, 2025

She's Happy Makeover
Source: Radio One / Urban One

This is your chance to win a FREE MAKEOVER!

Two winners will receive Shes Happy hair extensions & install plus 2 tickets to the State Fair Classic game on September 27, 2025

Here’s how to enter: 

Visit She’s Happy Hair located on 13247 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75240 for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary to enter this contest

Stop by She’s Happy Hair before Friday, September 19, for your chance to enter and win your makeover, as well as 2 tickets to the classic!

