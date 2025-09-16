Cardi B Announces First Arena Tour: “Little Miss Drama”: List of Dates
Cardi B is officially back outside.
The Bronx superstar announced the Little Miss Drama Tour on Tuesday. This is her first tour in six years and her biggest headlining run yet, hitting most major cities in arenas. The tour will support her highly anticipated (and long-awaited) sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, dropping Friday, September 19th with Atlantic Records.
The record is STACKED with features from thee Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cash Cobain, and more. Cardi has been flooding social media ahead of release. The “Imaginary Playerz” rapper has been seen hitting the streets all through NYC with meet-and-greets, passing out CDs on the sidewalk and in the subway like the old hustling days.
Cardi has also rolled out multiple alternate covers, including one nodding to her recent court appearances.
It’s a heavy follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, which sold more than four million units, went four-times Platinum (RIAA), and earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019.
The 30+ date arena run kicks off February 11th in California. Along the way, Cardi will hit some career firsts, including headlining the legendary Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum.
Fans can get in on presale tickets starting Sept. 23rd at 10AM local time through Citi, Verizon, or by signing up for Cardi’s artist presale by Sept. 21st.
‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ 2026 DATES:
- Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
- Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
- Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
- Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
- Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
- Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
- Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
- Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
- Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
