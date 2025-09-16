Trump And Crew Promise Crackdown On ‘Liberals’ In The Name Of Charlie Kirk

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

The White House is once again weaponizing death for political gain. This time, it’s the death of polarizing conservative podcaster, Charlie Kirk, after Trump and his allies promised a broad federal crackdown on liberal groups—despite the lack of evidence linking groups to the shooting.

On Monday, Trump and his top advisers threatened to unleash “every resource” of the federal government against what they called a left-wing network of violence. While guest-hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, Vice President JD Vance, alongside Trump’s longtime adviser and deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, discussed plans to “go after” liberal non-government organizations (NGOs) they said support “doxxing” campaigns against conservatives, help orchestrate riots, publicize the addresses of political opponents and promote messages intended to create violence.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” Miller said as he joined Vance on the livestream.

Despite the theatrics to push blame on the innocent by Trump and his cronies, investigators have not linked Kirk’s killer to any organized group. According to authorities, the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, acted alone and although his voting records show no party affiliation, his grandmother insists he is a Republican along with the rest of his family. Robinson dressed as disgraced President Donald Trump in 2017, a fact the Trump administration has glossed over as it continues to paint liberals as the sole culprits and instigators of political violence.

This distortion is a continued Trump-era pattern of exploiting moments of national pain to advance an agenda built on division, fear, and the desire for civil war. Trump himself has already tied Kirk’s death to what he called the “radical Left’s terrorism,” echoing the same rhetoric he has used since his own alleged “assassination” attempts last year. During a recent interview on Fox News, Trump was asked, “How do we fix this country?” to which he replied, “I couldn’t care less.”

“I’ll tell you something that’s going to get me in trouble, but I couldn’t care less,” Trump said. “The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don’t want to see crime. They don’t want to see crime. The radicals on the left are the problem. They’re vicious, and they’re horrible,” Trump said. “And they’re politically savvy, although they want men in women’s sports. They want transgender for everyone. They want open borders.”

Of course, the focus on Kirk’s killing has distracted from the country’s broader gun violence crisis. While MAGA leadership pours energy into demonizing “liberals,” they remain silent on the real victims—like the Evergreen High School students critically injured in a recent school shooting. According to the Anti-Defamation League, investigators found that the teenage shooter’s TikTok accounts were filled with white supremacist symbolism and neo-Nazi code phrases. Yet no sweeping crackdown has been announced against those networks of hate.

But this is nothing new. America has a long history of excusing—and even glorifying—white men who take the law into their own hands. From films like Falling Down and Fight Club to the endless action movies of Steven Seagal, the trope of the white male vigilante as community protector has been ingrained into our culture, but the reality tells a different story.

According to a 2019 federal crime statistics report by the FBI, white men lead nearly every major crime category, with sexual assault, arson, larceny, and burglary topping the list. Far from being society’s saviors, the numbers show they have often been society’s predators.

That reality is ignored in the current political moment. Instead of confronting the white supremacist ideologies that fuel violence, like the ones that motivated the Evergreen High School shooter, the Trump administration is bending over backward to blame liberals for a killing committed by one of their own—despite the governor’s “prayers for otherwise.”

Ultimately, the rhetoric around Kirk’s death isn’t about justice; it’s about narrative. By framing his killing as part of a liberal conspiracy, Trump and his allies are laying the groundwork for deeper political conflict, hoping to incite a backlash strong enough to keep him in office.

The strategy is as old as it is dangerous: manufacture an enemy, ignore inconvenient truths, and mobilize anger in ways that attempt to inch America closer to civil war.







Trump And Crew Promise Crackdown On ‘Liberals’ In The Name Of Charlie Kirk was originally published on newsone.com