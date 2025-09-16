Oh! Cardi B Claims Up-And-Coming Female Artists She’s Given Advice To Have Turned Around & ‘F*** My Man’

Cardi B is opening up about the realities of working in such a fickle industry.

On Monday, “Imaginary Playerz” rapper sat down for an interview with Kelly Rowland for Spotify, and during their conversation, Cardi revealed that supporting women in rap hasn’t always worked out well for her.

“When I see like a new little b***h coming up… I’m sliding their DMs like, hey, this is temporary,” Cardi explained, reminding rising artists that online scrutiny doesn’t last forever. Having been in the same position herself, she described the outreach as an act of solidarity–but she doesn’t always get the same courtesy in return.

“I have done that to b***hes that done… f**k my man,” she said, referring to her estranged husband, Offset.

As a result, Cardi has become more careful about the upcoming artists she chooses to uplift.

“You gotta know who you being nice to,” she explained.

On the subject of her tumultuous relationship with Offset, the former Love & Hip Hop star also opened up about her ongoing divorce and how it affected her daily life. Cardi didn’t hold back while describing the emotional toll the split has taken on her, revealing that it even impacted her ability to finish her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?.

“My feelings and my heart cripple me. Not my kids or children, but a situation could really cripple my mind and I can’t think until I’m really over it,” she admitted. “When my [divorce from him] was finishing, it was for months [that it took me to get over it].”

Cardi went on to say that she leaned on celebrity friends who experienced their own highly publicized breakups to get through it.

“I even talked to Shakira and asked ‘How do you get over this funk?,’” she recalled. “[Shakira] was like ‘it takes time.’ But, it almost felt like whatever people experience when they are going through withdrawals and they’re throwing up, I felt like I was withdrawing love. And, I’m not trying to sound exaggerated. I couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t think, couldn’t work, and couldn’t even look at my kids’ faces because I just wanted to cry. I didn’t want to see daylight or nothing.”

But, in the end, Cardi was able to quell all of those emotions and finish her album, knowing there was no going back to her marriage.

“When you know you’re done, I don’t know what it is – you just know that it’s done,” she shared. “It just dies in you, but when it dies it’s very painful. And, you can’t go back no more; it’s just dead.”

Ahead of her album’s release, Cardi just announced dates for her accompanying tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour. The rapper is set to hit more than 30 cities across North America, starting with Palm Desert, CA in February and wrapping up two months later in Atlanta. This tour marks Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career, seeing her headline iconic venues for the very first time, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City.

Tickets will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales. To participate in the Cardi B Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 23 at 10am local time, fans must sign up HERE by Sunday, September 21 at 10pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to their Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. The general onsale will begin Thursday, September 25 at 10am local at cardib.com/tour.

Am I The Drama? will drop on September 19.

